w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking pool garage hot tub

3491 Eboe St. Available 05/18/20 Five Bedroom Single Family Home in Irvine! - This spacious 5 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single family home is 2,312 square feet with a private pool! This charming home features large living and outdoor spaces and beautiful foliage throughout! As you enter the home, you are greeted with a spacious front living and dining room with laminate floors and large windows. Moving forward to the kitchen which overlooks the large backyard, you'll find plenty of cabinet and counter space, a double sink with a garbage disposal, and stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, gas range, and built-in microwave. The family room features a floor to ceiling bricked gas fireplace, access to the backyard through the sliding glass doors, and a 1/2 bathroom for your convenience. Walking through to the outdoor area, there is a private pool and spa, fire pit with surrounding brick seating, side yards on either side of the home, and a covered patio area- the perfect place to entertain! Located upstairs are the 5 bedrooms and 2 full size bathrooms. The sizable front bedroom with vaulted ceilings and custom closet includes a doorway to the balcony which overlooks the front yard and neighborhood! The balcony connects to the master bedroom and is the perfect place to enjoy your morning coffee in a peaceful environment! The 3 other bedrooms upstairs all include large windows, window coverings, and custom closets with mirrored sliding doors. Moving forward to the master bedroom there are two large mirrored closets, a master bathroom, and natural lighting through the large window! 2-car attached garage with ample storage space and washer and dryer hookups. The home is nestled in College Park Walnut Village and walking distance to schools and park. Central air conditioning included. One small pet okay, upon approval with an additional security deposit and pet rent. Pool service and landscaping included, tenant responsible for all utilities. Please call our office today to schedule a virtual tour or to be pre-approved.



