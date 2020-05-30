All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

3491 Eboe St.

3491 Eboe Street · No Longer Available
Location

3491 Eboe Street, Irvine, CA 92606
Walnut

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
3491 Eboe St. Available 05/18/20 Five Bedroom Single Family Home in Irvine! - This spacious 5 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single family home is 2,312 square feet with a private pool! This charming home features large living and outdoor spaces and beautiful foliage throughout! As you enter the home, you are greeted with a spacious front living and dining room with laminate floors and large windows. Moving forward to the kitchen which overlooks the large backyard, you'll find plenty of cabinet and counter space, a double sink with a garbage disposal, and stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, gas range, and built-in microwave. The family room features a floor to ceiling bricked gas fireplace, access to the backyard through the sliding glass doors, and a 1/2 bathroom for your convenience. Walking through to the outdoor area, there is a private pool and spa, fire pit with surrounding brick seating, side yards on either side of the home, and a covered patio area- the perfect place to entertain! Located upstairs are the 5 bedrooms and 2 full size bathrooms. The sizable front bedroom with vaulted ceilings and custom closet includes a doorway to the balcony which overlooks the front yard and neighborhood! The balcony connects to the master bedroom and is the perfect place to enjoy your morning coffee in a peaceful environment! The 3 other bedrooms upstairs all include large windows, window coverings, and custom closets with mirrored sliding doors. Moving forward to the master bedroom there are two large mirrored closets, a master bathroom, and natural lighting through the large window! 2-car attached garage with ample storage space and washer and dryer hookups. The home is nestled in College Park Walnut Village and walking distance to schools and park. Central air conditioning included. One small pet okay, upon approval with an additional security deposit and pet rent. Pool service and landscaping included, tenant responsible for all utilities. Please call our office today to schedule a virtual tour or to be pre-approved.

DRE 01197438

(RLNE5695052)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3491 Eboe St. have any available units?
3491 Eboe St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 3491 Eboe St. have?
Some of 3491 Eboe St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3491 Eboe St. currently offering any rent specials?
3491 Eboe St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3491 Eboe St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3491 Eboe St. is pet friendly.
Does 3491 Eboe St. offer parking?
Yes, 3491 Eboe St. offers parking.
Does 3491 Eboe St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3491 Eboe St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3491 Eboe St. have a pool?
Yes, 3491 Eboe St. has a pool.
Does 3491 Eboe St. have accessible units?
No, 3491 Eboe St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3491 Eboe St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3491 Eboe St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 3491 Eboe St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3491 Eboe St. has units with air conditioning.

