34 Taquitz

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

REMODELED MODERN LUXURY TOWNHOME, IN PRESTIGIOUS NORTHPARK SQUARE. 2 CAR GARAGE ATTACHED, PRIME END UNIT CORNER LOT WITH BALCONY VIEW AT THE POOL. REMODELED KITCHEN, APPLIANCES, ALL LAMINATED FLOORING, PERFECT LOFT WITH CUSTOM BUILT-IN MAPLE DESK AND SHELVES, CUSTOM PAINT THROUGHOUT HOME. ALL ROOM HAS CEILING FAN, SPACIOUS WALK-IN CLOSET. ELEGANT FRENCH DOORS LEAD TO PRIVATE BALCONY. CHARMING FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM. EPOXY GARAGE FLOORING, WALKING DISTANCE TO BECKMAN HIGH AND NEAR WONDERFUL PLAYGROUND, MINUTES AWAY FROM 5 FWY, 261 TOLL ROAD AND TUSTIN MARKET PLACE. A MUST SEE!!! Pictures from old listing.