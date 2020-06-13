All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 34 Somerton.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
34 Somerton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

34 Somerton

34 Somerton · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

34 Somerton, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

dishwasher
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 Somerton have any available units?
34 Somerton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 34 Somerton currently offering any rent specials?
34 Somerton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Somerton pet-friendly?
No, 34 Somerton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 34 Somerton offer parking?
No, 34 Somerton does not offer parking.
Does 34 Somerton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34 Somerton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Somerton have a pool?
No, 34 Somerton does not have a pool.
Does 34 Somerton have accessible units?
No, 34 Somerton does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Somerton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34 Somerton has units with dishwashers.
Does 34 Somerton have units with air conditioning?
No, 34 Somerton does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology