Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
34 Somerton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 47
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
34 Somerton
34 Somerton
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
34 Somerton, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate
Amenities
dishwasher
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 34 Somerton have any available units?
34 Somerton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irvine, CA
.
Is 34 Somerton currently offering any rent specials?
34 Somerton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Somerton pet-friendly?
No, 34 Somerton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irvine
.
Does 34 Somerton offer parking?
No, 34 Somerton does not offer parking.
Does 34 Somerton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34 Somerton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Somerton have a pool?
No, 34 Somerton does not have a pool.
Does 34 Somerton have accessible units?
No, 34 Somerton does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Somerton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34 Somerton has units with dishwashers.
Does 34 Somerton have units with air conditioning?
No, 34 Somerton does not have units with air conditioning.
