All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 34 Laconia.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
34 Laconia
Last updated June 25 2019 at 2:15 AM

34 Laconia

34 Laconia · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Westpark
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

34 Laconia, Irvine, CA 92614
Westpark

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Westpark home in the heart of Irvine! Everything both on the surface and behind the scenes has been renovated. The new kitchen with stainless steel Wolf appliances, flooring, and stunning bathrooms are easy to appreciate. Even more important, but not quite as visible is the all new HVAC, electrical, and plumbing. This 2044sf home sits on a 5246sf corner lot that offers plenty of space on all sides. Fully finished 3 car garage and extra large driveway make this a perfect family home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 Laconia have any available units?
34 Laconia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 34 Laconia have?
Some of 34 Laconia's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 Laconia currently offering any rent specials?
34 Laconia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Laconia pet-friendly?
No, 34 Laconia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 34 Laconia offer parking?
Yes, 34 Laconia offers parking.
Does 34 Laconia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34 Laconia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Laconia have a pool?
No, 34 Laconia does not have a pool.
Does 34 Laconia have accessible units?
No, 34 Laconia does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Laconia have units with dishwashers?
No, 34 Laconia does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 34 Laconia have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 34 Laconia has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology