34 Laconia

Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Westpark home in the heart of Irvine! Everything both on the surface and behind the scenes has been renovated. The new kitchen with stainless steel Wolf appliances, flooring, and stunning bathrooms are easy to appreciate. Even more important, but not quite as visible is the all new HVAC, electrical, and plumbing. This 2044sf home sits on a 5246sf corner lot that offers plenty of space on all sides. Fully finished 3 car garage and extra large driveway make this a perfect family home!