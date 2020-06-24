Amenities

Attention to those who value single-level living in a secluded location surrounded by beautiful lush gardens. Welcome to 34 Hillgrass! Live in the popular Montecito model which offers a well laid out floor plan and boasts lots of upgrades. The oversized formal living and dining rooms offer soaring ceilings and large picture windows showcasing the beautiful gardens. A fabulous remodeled kitchen includes rich wood cabinetry, granite counters, double ovens and a huge center island with counter seating. The spacious family room has a brick accented wood burning fireplace, oversized windows bringing in lots of natural light and a sliding glass door accessing the yard. You’ll be surprised by the size of the master bedroom!! It has soaring ceilings, a huge glass sliding door with views of the lush gardens, dual closets, one of which is a walk-in. The master bath has been tastefully remodeled with quality finishes including dual raised vanities and an oversized walk-in shower. Both secondary bedrooms have a view of a succulent garden inside the interior atrium and share a fabulously remodeled bathroom. The amazing yard will take your breath away and is filled with succulents, mature plants, shrubs and fruit trees including lemons, grapefruit, fig and pomegranate. Steps away is a meandering greenbelt that leads to the community pool, spa and trails within Turtle Rock. Washer, dryer and refrigerator are included. Live the Turtle Rock lifestyle today and be 10 minutes close to it all.