All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 34 Hillgrass.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
34 Hillgrass
Last updated April 24 2020 at 1:13 AM

34 Hillgrass

34 Hillgrass · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

34 Hillgrass, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Rock

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Attention to those who value single-level living in a secluded location surrounded by beautiful lush gardens. Welcome to 34 Hillgrass! Live in the popular Montecito model which offers a well laid out floor plan and boasts lots of upgrades. The oversized formal living and dining rooms offer soaring ceilings and large picture windows showcasing the beautiful gardens. A fabulous remodeled kitchen includes rich wood cabinetry, granite counters, double ovens and a huge center island with counter seating. The spacious family room has a brick accented wood burning fireplace, oversized windows bringing in lots of natural light and a sliding glass door accessing the yard. You’ll be surprised by the size of the master bedroom!! It has soaring ceilings, a huge glass sliding door with views of the lush gardens, dual closets, one of which is a walk-in. The master bath has been tastefully remodeled with quality finishes including dual raised vanities and an oversized walk-in shower. Both secondary bedrooms have a view of a succulent garden inside the interior atrium and share a fabulously remodeled bathroom. The amazing yard will take your breath away and is filled with succulents, mature plants, shrubs and fruit trees including lemons, grapefruit, fig and pomegranate. Steps away is a meandering greenbelt that leads to the community pool, spa and trails within Turtle Rock. Washer, dryer and refrigerator are included. Live the Turtle Rock lifestyle today and be 10 minutes close to it all.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 Hillgrass have any available units?
34 Hillgrass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 34 Hillgrass have?
Some of 34 Hillgrass's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 Hillgrass currently offering any rent specials?
34 Hillgrass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Hillgrass pet-friendly?
No, 34 Hillgrass is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 34 Hillgrass offer parking?
No, 34 Hillgrass does not offer parking.
Does 34 Hillgrass have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34 Hillgrass offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Hillgrass have a pool?
Yes, 34 Hillgrass has a pool.
Does 34 Hillgrass have accessible units?
No, 34 Hillgrass does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Hillgrass have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34 Hillgrass has units with dishwashers.
Does 34 Hillgrass have units with air conditioning?
No, 34 Hillgrass does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Find a Sublet
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology