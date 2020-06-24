34 Cool Brook

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

Lovely spacious Turtle Rock home located in a private & quiet cul-de-sac. No streets to cross to get to Turtle Rock Elementary or University High School. High ceiling entry-way and vaulted ceiling in both living room and family room make home bright, open and spacious. Remodeled kitchen w/ granite counters, tiled full backsplash, elegant custom cabinetry and an extended multi-purpose counter; Hardwood oak flooring from entry-way through kitchen and family room. Neutral color carpet, French doors, recessed lighting. Additional office next to garage with built-in bookcases and desk is an added bonus. Enjoy excellent Irvine schools, open greenbelt areas. Turtle Rock Pre School across the street. Community Association Includes 3 Lighted Tennis Courts, Pool and Spa & Tot Lot.