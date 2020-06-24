All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:08 AM

34 Cool Brook

34 Cool Brk · (949) 791-8160
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

34 Cool Brk, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Rock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,450

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1572 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Lovely spacious Turtle Rock home located in a private & quiet cul-de-sac. No streets to cross to get to Turtle Rock Elementary or University High School. High ceiling entry-way and vaulted ceiling in both living room and family room make home bright, open and spacious. Remodeled kitchen w/ granite counters, tiled full backsplash, elegant custom cabinetry and an extended multi-purpose counter; Hardwood oak flooring from entry-way through kitchen and family room. Neutral color carpet, French doors, recessed lighting. Additional office next to garage with built-in bookcases and desk is an added bonus. Enjoy excellent Irvine schools, open greenbelt areas. Turtle Rock Pre School across the street. Community Association Includes 3 Lighted Tennis Courts, Pool and Spa & Tot Lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 Cool Brook have any available units?
34 Cool Brook has a unit available for $3,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 34 Cool Brook have?
Some of 34 Cool Brook's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 Cool Brook currently offering any rent specials?
34 Cool Brook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Cool Brook pet-friendly?
No, 34 Cool Brook is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 34 Cool Brook offer parking?
Yes, 34 Cool Brook offers parking.
Does 34 Cool Brook have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34 Cool Brook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Cool Brook have a pool?
Yes, 34 Cool Brook has a pool.
Does 34 Cool Brook have accessible units?
No, 34 Cool Brook does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Cool Brook have units with dishwashers?
No, 34 Cool Brook does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 34 Cool Brook have units with air conditioning?
No, 34 Cool Brook does not have units with air conditioning.
