338 Quail Ridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Spacious, well maintained Quail Hill townhome features large kitchen with center island. Light and bright white kitchen cabinets and beautiful granite counters with extra counter space. All three bedrooms are large with one conveniently located on first floor. Master bedroom is over-sized and features walk in closet. Master bath has separate tub and shower and dual vanities. Third bedroom features it's own bathroom. Attached two car garage with epoxy flooring and built in cabinets. Enjoy the quail ridge community with three pools, weight room and multiple parks. Award winning school district