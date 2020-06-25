All apartments in Irvine
338 Quail Ridge

338 Quail Ridge · No Longer Available
Location

338 Quail Ridge, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

granite counters
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Spacious, well maintained Quail Hill townhome features large kitchen with center island. Light and bright white kitchen cabinets and beautiful granite counters with extra counter space. All three bedrooms are large with one conveniently located on first floor. Master bedroom is over-sized and features walk in closet. Master bath has separate tub and shower and dual vanities. Third bedroom features it's own bathroom. Attached two car garage with epoxy flooring and built in cabinets. Enjoy the quail ridge community with three pools, weight room and multiple parks. Award winning school district

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 338 Quail Ridge have any available units?
338 Quail Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 338 Quail Ridge have?
Some of 338 Quail Ridge's amenities include granite counters, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 338 Quail Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
338 Quail Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 338 Quail Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 338 Quail Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 338 Quail Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 338 Quail Ridge offers parking.
Does 338 Quail Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 338 Quail Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 338 Quail Ridge have a pool?
Yes, 338 Quail Ridge has a pool.
Does 338 Quail Ridge have accessible units?
No, 338 Quail Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 338 Quail Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 338 Quail Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 338 Quail Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 338 Quail Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
