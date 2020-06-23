All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like
338 Monroe #211.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
338 Monroe #211
Last updated April 22 2019 at 1:25 PM

338 Monroe #211

338 Monroe · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

338 Monroe, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful remodeled 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home with 2 car garage in Northwood Irvine. - Beautiful remodeled 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home with 2 car garage in Northwood Irvine.
Bright and airy split level town home with new wood flooring for easy maintenance. Open kitchen with access to your enclosed courtyard perfect for entertaining!. Recessed lighting throughout. 1/2 bath downstairs for guests. All bedrooms upstairs, with mirrored wardrobe mirrors. All bathrooms have been upgraded. Washer dryer hook ups in the home. Steps away to the tot lot and pool. Close to 5 freeway and shopping centers. Minutes away from the Irvine Spectrum. NO pets allowed

Apply online at: www.hcmpm.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4832219)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Move Cross Country

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 338 Monroe #211 have any available units?
338 Monroe #211 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 338 Monroe #211 have?
Some of 338 Monroe #211's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 338 Monroe #211 currently offering any rent specials?
338 Monroe #211 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 338 Monroe #211 pet-friendly?
No, 338 Monroe #211 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 338 Monroe #211 offer parking?
Yes, 338 Monroe #211 offers parking.
Does 338 Monroe #211 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 338 Monroe #211 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 338 Monroe #211 have a pool?
Yes, 338 Monroe #211 has a pool.
Does 338 Monroe #211 have accessible units?
No, 338 Monroe #211 does not have accessible units.
Does 338 Monroe #211 have units with dishwashers?
No, 338 Monroe #211 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 338 Monroe #211 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 338 Monroe #211 has units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with ParkingIrvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridgeWestparkRancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-IrvineIrvine Valley CollegeBrandman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology