3367 Watermarke Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse concierge gym parking pool hot tub

ELEGANT and HIGHLY upgraded home in upscale Watermarke community located on the third floor with fantastic views featuring a spacious master suite, full bath, popular great room, private patio and gated parking! Designer upgrades include neutral carpet, custom tile, crown molding, and MORE! Gourmet kitchen boasts solid granite counters, handsome cabinetry, stainless steel appliance package including a built-in microwave! Master suite features a walk-in closet with custom organizer as well as a master bath with granite counters! Enjoy Watermarke's concierge service, business center, Clubhouse, pool and spa, fitness and business centers, billard room and more!!!