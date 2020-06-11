All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:23 PM

3367 Watermarke Place

3367 Watermarke Pl · No Longer Available
Location

3367 Watermarke Pl, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
ELEGANT and HIGHLY upgraded home in upscale Watermarke community located on the third floor with fantastic views featuring a spacious master suite, full bath, popular great room, private patio and gated parking! Designer upgrades include neutral carpet, custom tile, crown molding, and MORE! Gourmet kitchen boasts solid granite counters, handsome cabinetry, stainless steel appliance package including a built-in microwave! Master suite features a walk-in closet with custom organizer as well as a master bath with granite counters! Enjoy Watermarke's concierge service, business center, Clubhouse, pool and spa, fitness and business centers, billard room and more!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3367 Watermarke Place have any available units?
3367 Watermarke Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 3367 Watermarke Place have?
Some of 3367 Watermarke Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3367 Watermarke Place currently offering any rent specials?
3367 Watermarke Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3367 Watermarke Place pet-friendly?
No, 3367 Watermarke Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 3367 Watermarke Place offer parking?
Yes, 3367 Watermarke Place offers parking.
Does 3367 Watermarke Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3367 Watermarke Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3367 Watermarke Place have a pool?
Yes, 3367 Watermarke Place has a pool.
Does 3367 Watermarke Place have accessible units?
No, 3367 Watermarke Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3367 Watermarke Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3367 Watermarke Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 3367 Watermarke Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3367 Watermarke Place does not have units with air conditioning.

