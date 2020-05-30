All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 332 Magnet.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
332 Magnet
Last updated January 27 2020 at 1:16 AM

332 Magnet

332 Magnet · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

332 Magnet, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Fully Furnished Rental Home...Welcome to a life well lived in the Great Park Neighborhood, a community unlike anything you've ever experienced! This well appointed home is a beautiful, brand new, model retreat. This 4 bedroom, open-living concept home is MOVE IN READY! This home can either come fully-furnished and decorated or unfurnished if desired (please inquire). With 2,100 sqft of comfortable living space the home enjoys hardwood floors in the kitchen and living areas and comfortable carpeting in the 3 upstairs bedrooms. The outdoor spaces offer a relaxing area to relax/unwind with beautiful succulent garden features, with comfortable seating areas and a beautiful fire pit to enjoy with a glass of wine or s'mores. Pet friendly, so please inquire (exclusions to size and bread).

The Great Park offers many luxurious amenities which are exclusive to the neighborhood and its residence: Parks, pools, barbecue, picnic areas, dog parks, sport courts, and walk trails all focused around a fresh and vibrant coastal living experience.

This home is available starting January 21, 2020 for rent. Looking for a 12 month furnished lease at $4,550 per month, or shorter term accommodations can be available on a Month to Month basis a slightly higher amount. Please call or text 562-713-3205 for more details and to view the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 332 Magnet have any available units?
332 Magnet doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 332 Magnet have?
Some of 332 Magnet's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 332 Magnet currently offering any rent specials?
332 Magnet is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 332 Magnet pet-friendly?
Yes, 332 Magnet is pet friendly.
Does 332 Magnet offer parking?
Yes, 332 Magnet offers parking.
Does 332 Magnet have units with washers and dryers?
No, 332 Magnet does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 332 Magnet have a pool?
Yes, 332 Magnet has a pool.
Does 332 Magnet have accessible units?
No, 332 Magnet does not have accessible units.
Does 332 Magnet have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 332 Magnet has units with dishwashers.
Does 332 Magnet have units with air conditioning?
No, 332 Magnet does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology