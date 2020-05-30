332 Magnet

Amenities

Fully Furnished Rental Home...Welcome to a life well lived in the Great Park Neighborhood, a community unlike anything you've ever experienced! This well appointed home is a beautiful, brand new, model retreat. This 4 bedroom, open-living concept home is MOVE IN READY! This home can either come fully-furnished and decorated or unfurnished if desired (please inquire). With 2,100 sqft of comfortable living space the home enjoys hardwood floors in the kitchen and living areas and comfortable carpeting in the 3 upstairs bedrooms. The outdoor spaces offer a relaxing area to relax/unwind with beautiful succulent garden features, with comfortable seating areas and a beautiful fire pit to enjoy with a glass of wine or s'mores. Pet friendly, so please inquire (exclusions to size and bread).



The Great Park offers many luxurious amenities which are exclusive to the neighborhood and its residence: Parks, pools, barbecue, picnic areas, dog parks, sport courts, and walk trails all focused around a fresh and vibrant coastal living experience.



This home is available starting January 21, 2020 for rent. Looking for a 12 month furnished lease at $4,550 per month, or shorter term accommodations can be available on a Month to Month basis a slightly higher amount. Please call or text 562-713-3205 for more details and to view the home.