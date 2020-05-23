All apartments in Irvine
Irvine, CA
33 Wintergreen
33 Wintergreen

33 Wintergreen · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

33 Wintergreen, Irvine, CA 92604
Deerfield

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
courtyard
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
garage
Amazing opportunity to live in the established neighborhood of Deerfield. The home was just remodeled including a new kitchen, master bath, flooring, paint, and tankless hot water heater. There are 3 bedrooms, 2 full bedrooms and a main floor half bath. All bedrooms are located on the upper level.
Also, on the upper level is a loft that could double as an office. The master suite boasts an ensuite bathroom. All of the carpet is brand new. This home was made for entertaining or relaxing with the family. There is a large family room directly off of the kitchen. From the kitchen, you enter the large, very private courtyard with access to the two car garage. With a tot lot right outside your front door, and a short walk to one of the many community pools and two highly ranked IUSD schools, you will find the location ideal. This is the home you've been waiting for.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Wintergreen have any available units?
33 Wintergreen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 33 Wintergreen have?
Some of 33 Wintergreen's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Wintergreen currently offering any rent specials?
33 Wintergreen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Wintergreen pet-friendly?
No, 33 Wintergreen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 33 Wintergreen offer parking?
Yes, 33 Wintergreen offers parking.
Does 33 Wintergreen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 Wintergreen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Wintergreen have a pool?
Yes, 33 Wintergreen has a pool.
Does 33 Wintergreen have accessible units?
No, 33 Wintergreen does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Wintergreen have units with dishwashers?
No, 33 Wintergreen does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33 Wintergreen have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 Wintergreen does not have units with air conditioning.
