33 Wintergreen

Amazing opportunity to live in the established neighborhood of Deerfield. The home was just remodeled including a new kitchen, master bath, flooring, paint, and tankless hot water heater. There are 3 bedrooms, 2 full bedrooms and a main floor half bath. All bedrooms are located on the upper level.

Also, on the upper level is a loft that could double as an office. The master suite boasts an ensuite bathroom. All of the carpet is brand new. This home was made for entertaining or relaxing with the family. There is a large family room directly off of the kitchen. From the kitchen, you enter the large, very private courtyard with access to the two car garage. With a tot lot right outside your front door, and a short walk to one of the many community pools and two highly ranked IUSD schools, you will find the location ideal. This is the home you've been waiting for.