33 Trailing Vine

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful townhome is situated right in front of a green belt. It was built in 2005, the townhome features two master suites - one on the second floor and one on the ground level. 2.5 bathroom. Open Floor Plan, indoor laundry on the first floor, direct access 2 car side by side garage. The open great-room style kitchen, living room, and dining room are awash with an abundance of natural light through the oversized picturesque window in the living room features a gorgeous view of the green belt.. Half bathroom on main level right by the kitchen and living room. The main master suite includes a large walk-in closet dual vanities and a full bath. The gourmet kitchen is equipped with plenty of cabinetry and granite countertops. The second master suite also has a generous walk-in closet, dual vanity, full bath, and a sliding glass door leading to the front patio. Engineered hard wood throughout property, plantation shutters, recessed lighting, and 220V OUTLET in the garage for EV charing. Minutes away from HOA amenities. Highly acclaimed school district. Fridge, washer, dryer, included without warranty.