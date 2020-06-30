All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 30 2020 at 3:11 AM

33 Trailing Vine

33 Trailing Vine · No Longer Available
Location

33 Trailing Vine, Irvine, CA 92602
Lower Peters Canyon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful townhome is situated right in front of a green belt. It was built in 2005, the townhome features two master suites - one on the second floor and one on the ground level. 2.5 bathroom. Open Floor Plan, indoor laundry on the first floor, direct access 2 car side by side garage. The open great-room style kitchen, living room, and dining room are awash with an abundance of natural light through the oversized picturesque window in the living room features a gorgeous view of the green belt.. Half bathroom on main level right by the kitchen and living room. The main master suite includes a large walk-in closet dual vanities and a full bath. The gourmet kitchen is equipped with plenty of cabinetry and granite countertops. The second master suite also has a generous walk-in closet, dual vanity, full bath, and a sliding glass door leading to the front patio. Engineered hard wood throughout property, plantation shutters, recessed lighting, and 220V OUTLET in the garage for EV charing. Minutes away from HOA amenities. Highly acclaimed school district. Fridge, washer, dryer, included without warranty.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Trailing Vine have any available units?
33 Trailing Vine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 33 Trailing Vine have?
Some of 33 Trailing Vine's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Trailing Vine currently offering any rent specials?
33 Trailing Vine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Trailing Vine pet-friendly?
No, 33 Trailing Vine is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 33 Trailing Vine offer parking?
Yes, 33 Trailing Vine offers parking.
Does 33 Trailing Vine have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33 Trailing Vine offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Trailing Vine have a pool?
No, 33 Trailing Vine does not have a pool.
Does 33 Trailing Vine have accessible units?
No, 33 Trailing Vine does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Trailing Vine have units with dishwashers?
No, 33 Trailing Vine does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33 Trailing Vine have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 Trailing Vine does not have units with air conditioning.

