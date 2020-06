Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Sitting adjacent to the park in highly-desirable Woodbury of Irvine, this 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2car direct access garage condo

has been beautifully maintained and upgraded. It offers a downstairs guest bedroom and bathroom. Each bedroom featured a

ceiling fan, premium engineered wood floors, crown molding, and recessed lighting throughout the home. Just a few steps to the

community pool, spa, playground, BBQ and Woodbury Town center.