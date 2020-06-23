33 Lynnfield

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Beautiful Home in Northwood Pointe’s Lexington II Gated Community. This bright and airy 5 Beds, 3.75 Bath PLUS an office has been upgraded with custom hardwood flooring, Berbe carpet, designer paint, and plantation shutters, throughout. Dramatic formal living room with soaring ceilings brings in plenty of light and is open & airy. This popular floor plan also offers a bedroom, a formal dining room, PLUS an office downstairs. Family room opens to kitchen & eating area. Enjoy custom built in media niche and fireplace in the family room. Delightful kitchen with center island, an eating area and stainless steel appliances. Master suite boasts a separate oval tub & shower and walk in closet. Three more spacious secondary bedrooms are located upstairs. One of the three secondary bedrooms has its own full bathroom. Professionally landscaped front & back yard. Association amenities including trails, parks, sport fields, pools, spas, and much more….Walking distance to award winning Northwood schools.