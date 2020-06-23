All apartments in Irvine
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
33 Lynnfield
Last updated March 28 2020 at 10:26 AM

33 Lynnfield

33 Lynnfield · No Longer Available
Location

33 Lynnfield, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful Home in Northwood Pointe’s Lexington II Gated Community. This bright and airy 5 Beds, 3.75 Bath PLUS an office has been upgraded with custom hardwood flooring, Berbe carpet, designer paint, and plantation shutters, throughout. Dramatic formal living room with soaring ceilings brings in plenty of light and is open & airy. This popular floor plan also offers a bedroom, a formal dining room, PLUS an office downstairs. Family room opens to kitchen & eating area. Enjoy custom built in media niche and fireplace in the family room. Delightful kitchen with center island, an eating area and stainless steel appliances. Master suite boasts a separate oval tub & shower and walk in closet. Three more spacious secondary bedrooms are located upstairs. One of the three secondary bedrooms has its own full bathroom. Professionally landscaped front & back yard. Association amenities including trails, parks, sport fields, pools, spas, and much more….Walking distance to award winning Northwood schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Lynnfield have any available units?
33 Lynnfield doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 33 Lynnfield have?
Some of 33 Lynnfield's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Lynnfield currently offering any rent specials?
33 Lynnfield is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Lynnfield pet-friendly?
No, 33 Lynnfield is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 33 Lynnfield offer parking?
No, 33 Lynnfield does not offer parking.
Does 33 Lynnfield have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 Lynnfield does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Lynnfield have a pool?
Yes, 33 Lynnfield has a pool.
Does 33 Lynnfield have accessible units?
No, 33 Lynnfield does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Lynnfield have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33 Lynnfield has units with dishwashers.
Does 33 Lynnfield have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 Lynnfield does not have units with air conditioning.
