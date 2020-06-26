Amenities

Lovely and highly desired single story home in desirable Northwood Shadow Run area in Irvine, offering 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths with spacious living room connects to a formal dinning area, private kitchen with fully upgraded cabinets, granite counter top, customized full back splash and stainless steel appliances. Cozy family room with elegant fireplace and direct access to backyard provides perfect place for family and friends gathering. All bedrooms have customized paint with large storage space. Both baths have been fully remodeled with beautiful tiles on floors and shower walls. This home is set on a large lushly landscaped corner lot with wrap around yard for relax and fun. Community parks, green belts and schools are close by. Only minutes away from shopping, restaurants and entertainment.