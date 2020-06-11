All apartments in Irvine
33 Bradford
Last updated May 14 2020 at 4:49 PM

33 Bradford

33 Bradford · No Longer Available
Location

33 Bradford, Irvine, CA 92602

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Welcome home to 33 Bradford, Irvine in the pool gated community of Sheridan Place! Entering the front doors, cathedral ceilings with large windows allow for a flood of natural light. Entertain in your newly remodeled kitchen with white shaker cabinets and white Quartz countertops and stainless appliances with an oversized peninsula open to the family and dining room. Conveniently located downstairs is a bedroom with full bathroom steps away. Upstairs is a secondary en-suite bedroom and large master bedroom retreat with a master bath including dual sinks, tub in shower, and separate commode. Relax in your large, private yard or take a swim at the community pool and spa. Come quick!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Bradford have any available units?
33 Bradford doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 33 Bradford have?
Some of 33 Bradford's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Bradford currently offering any rent specials?
33 Bradford is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Bradford pet-friendly?
No, 33 Bradford is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 33 Bradford offer parking?
Yes, 33 Bradford offers parking.
Does 33 Bradford have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 Bradford does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Bradford have a pool?
Yes, 33 Bradford has a pool.
Does 33 Bradford have accessible units?
No, 33 Bradford does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Bradford have units with dishwashers?
No, 33 Bradford does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33 Bradford have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 Bradford does not have units with air conditioning.

