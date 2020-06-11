Amenities

garage recently renovated stainless steel pool hot tub

Welcome home to 33 Bradford, Irvine in the pool gated community of Sheridan Place! Entering the front doors, cathedral ceilings with large windows allow for a flood of natural light. Entertain in your newly remodeled kitchen with white shaker cabinets and white Quartz countertops and stainless appliances with an oversized peninsula open to the family and dining room. Conveniently located downstairs is a bedroom with full bathroom steps away. Upstairs is a secondary en-suite bedroom and large master bedroom retreat with a master bath including dual sinks, tub in shower, and separate commode. Relax in your large, private yard or take a swim at the community pool and spa. Come quick!