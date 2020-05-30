Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious End Unit Condo for Lease. The condo only has 1 common wall that is shared. The house has new paint, new carpet, newer wood floors, high vaulted ceilings to which it makes it Light with many windows for natural light. The Kitchen has an open floor plan for entertaining to the Living Room, Dining Room to the open patio area for more space to enjoy. The Kitchen includes the refrigerator, separate cabinet that holds the clothes washer and clothes dryer. Direct access from the garage to the interior of the house. The Bedrooms are upstairs, there are many cabinets in the upstairs hallway for your linens. The Master Bedroom Suite has a spacious bathroom and large windows for natural light. The house is within areas of UCI, Shopping Centers South Coast Mall and John Wayne Airport. The freeways nearby are 405 and 55.