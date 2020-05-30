All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 26 2020

33 Alcoba

33 Alcoba · (949) 289-2628
Location

33 Alcoba, Irvine, CA 92614
Westpark

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1604 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious End Unit Condo for Lease. The condo only has 1 common wall that is shared. The house has new paint, new carpet, newer wood floors, high vaulted ceilings to which it makes it Light with many windows for natural light. The Kitchen has an open floor plan for entertaining to the Living Room, Dining Room to the open patio area for more space to enjoy. The Kitchen includes the refrigerator, separate cabinet that holds the clothes washer and clothes dryer. Direct access from the garage to the interior of the house. The Bedrooms are upstairs, there are many cabinets in the upstairs hallway for your linens. The Master Bedroom Suite has a spacious bathroom and large windows for natural light. The house is within areas of UCI, Shopping Centers South Coast Mall and John Wayne Airport. The freeways nearby are 405 and 55.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Alcoba have any available units?
33 Alcoba has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 33 Alcoba have?
Some of 33 Alcoba's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Alcoba currently offering any rent specials?
33 Alcoba isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Alcoba pet-friendly?
No, 33 Alcoba is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 33 Alcoba offer parking?
Yes, 33 Alcoba does offer parking.
Does 33 Alcoba have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 Alcoba does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Alcoba have a pool?
No, 33 Alcoba does not have a pool.
Does 33 Alcoba have accessible units?
No, 33 Alcoba does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Alcoba have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33 Alcoba has units with dishwashers.
Does 33 Alcoba have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 Alcoba does not have units with air conditioning.
