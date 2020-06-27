All apartments in Irvine
Last updated August 27 2019 at 10:54 AM

329 Stanford Court

329 Stanford Ct · No Longer Available
Location

329 Stanford Ct, Irvine, CA 92612
University Town Center

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Light and Bright 3 bedroom 3 full baths Townhome, Conveniently located within walking distance to UCI, and University Shopping Center. Open floor plan with granite countertops, upgraded cabinets, vaulted ceilings. 1 bedroom and 1 full bath on the Ground floor, and a good size backyard. View! Overlooking open Reserve San Joaquin Marsh and Wildlife Sanctuary. Close to Newport Beach, John Wayne Airport. Enjoy many communities amenities: Park, swimming pools, spa, tennis courts. Located within University High School, Rancho Middle School, and Turtle Rock Elementary, within the award-winning Irvin school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 329 Stanford Court have any available units?
329 Stanford Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 329 Stanford Court have?
Some of 329 Stanford Court's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 329 Stanford Court currently offering any rent specials?
329 Stanford Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 329 Stanford Court pet-friendly?
No, 329 Stanford Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 329 Stanford Court offer parking?
No, 329 Stanford Court does not offer parking.
Does 329 Stanford Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 329 Stanford Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 329 Stanford Court have a pool?
Yes, 329 Stanford Court has a pool.
Does 329 Stanford Court have accessible units?
No, 329 Stanford Court does not have accessible units.
Does 329 Stanford Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 329 Stanford Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 329 Stanford Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 329 Stanford Court does not have units with air conditioning.
