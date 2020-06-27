329 Stanford Court

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated pool tennis court hot tub

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub tennis court

Light and Bright 3 bedroom 3 full baths Townhome, Conveniently located within walking distance to UCI, and University Shopping Center. Open floor plan with granite countertops, upgraded cabinets, vaulted ceilings. 1 bedroom and 1 full bath on the Ground floor, and a good size backyard. View! Overlooking open Reserve San Joaquin Marsh and Wildlife Sanctuary. Close to Newport Beach, John Wayne Airport. Enjoy many communities amenities: Park, swimming pools, spa, tennis courts. Located within University High School, Rancho Middle School, and Turtle Rock Elementary, within the award-winning Irvin school.