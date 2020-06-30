3233 Watermarke Place

Amenities

Gorgeous, super clean and private highly upgraded Fifth Ave model two bedroom two bath end unit tucked away in a corner surrounded by beautiful trees. Designer's dual paint, plush Mohawk carpet, large windows let in lots of natural light, bright and airy living room with glass enclosed fireplace. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertop, stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, tiled backsplash and brand new microwave. Spacious dual master suites each has it's own walk-in closet and bathrooms with beautiful cabinetry, silestone countertops and tile flooring. Full size side by side washer and dryer are also provided. Enjoy all the amenities that Watermarke has to offer which include 3 pools, 4 spas, fitness center, mini theater, club house, conference rooms, business center, basketball and tennis courts. Minutes away from Fashion Island, South Coast Plaza, Corona Del Mar, Newport Beach and only 5 minutes to John Wayne Airport and UCI. Come and live in this wonderful community right now!