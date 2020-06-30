All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 3233 Watermarke Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
3233 Watermarke Place
Last updated March 16 2020 at 3:56 PM

3233 Watermarke Place

3233 Watermarke · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Irvine Business Complex
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3233 Watermarke, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
conference room
clubhouse
gym
pool
media room
tennis court
Gorgeous, super clean and private highly upgraded Fifth Ave model two bedroom two bath end unit tucked away in a corner surrounded by beautiful trees. Designer's dual paint, plush Mohawk carpet, large windows let in lots of natural light, bright and airy living room with glass enclosed fireplace. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertop, stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, tiled backsplash and brand new microwave. Spacious dual master suites each has it's own walk-in closet and bathrooms with beautiful cabinetry, silestone countertops and tile flooring. Full size side by side washer and dryer are also provided. Enjoy all the amenities that Watermarke has to offer which include 3 pools, 4 spas, fitness center, mini theater, club house, conference rooms, business center, basketball and tennis courts. Minutes away from Fashion Island, South Coast Plaza, Corona Del Mar, Newport Beach and only 5 minutes to John Wayne Airport and UCI. Come and live in this wonderful community right now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3233 Watermarke Place have any available units?
3233 Watermarke Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 3233 Watermarke Place have?
Some of 3233 Watermarke Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3233 Watermarke Place currently offering any rent specials?
3233 Watermarke Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3233 Watermarke Place pet-friendly?
No, 3233 Watermarke Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 3233 Watermarke Place offer parking?
No, 3233 Watermarke Place does not offer parking.
Does 3233 Watermarke Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3233 Watermarke Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3233 Watermarke Place have a pool?
Yes, 3233 Watermarke Place has a pool.
Does 3233 Watermarke Place have accessible units?
No, 3233 Watermarke Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3233 Watermarke Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3233 Watermarke Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 3233 Watermarke Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3233 Watermarke Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology