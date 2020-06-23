3223 Watermarke Place

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

This is a fantastic 2 bedroom ~ 2 bathroom Watermarke condo offering 1,123 sq. ft. of well designed living space. The master suite offers a fantastic walk in closet, and spacious shower/tub area in addition to a his and her vanity. This amazing footprint offers a cute kitchen as well as a family room and formal dining area, in addition to an inside laundry area with washer/dryer and built-in linen. This home is nicely appointed with upgrades including updated fixtures, granite counter tops in the kitchen and baths, modern white appliances, and modern paint throughout. The grounds of Watermarke truly exemplify Resort Style Living with an amazing clubhouse facility, which includes meeting rooms, an amazing pool area with private cabanas, multiple spas, a full gym with separate weight room, lush green belts, and so much more. Watermarke is close to great shopping, fine dining, local beaches and John Wayne Airport - making this location even more attractive! All applications are to be submitted online: https://apply.rentscreener.com/good-steward-pm/?propertyID=2242 Please call Jeff Terreros with any questions. 714-916-2880