3223 Watermarke Place
Last updated August 3 2019 at 8:49 AM

3223 Watermarke Place

3223 Watermarke Pl · No Longer Available
Location

3223 Watermarke Pl, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
This is a fantastic 2 bedroom ~ 2 bathroom Watermarke condo offering 1,123 sq. ft. of well designed living space. The master suite offers a fantastic walk in closet, and spacious shower/tub area in addition to a his and her vanity. This amazing footprint offers a cute kitchen as well as a family room and formal dining area, in addition to an inside laundry area with washer/dryer and built-in linen. This home is nicely appointed with upgrades including updated fixtures, granite counter tops in the kitchen and baths, modern white appliances, and modern paint throughout. The grounds of Watermarke truly exemplify Resort Style Living with an amazing clubhouse facility, which includes meeting rooms, an amazing pool area with private cabanas, multiple spas, a full gym with separate weight room, lush green belts, and so much more. Watermarke is close to great shopping, fine dining, local beaches and John Wayne Airport - making this location even more attractive! All applications are to be submitted online: https://apply.rentscreener.com/good-steward-pm/?propertyID=2242 Please call Jeff Terreros with any questions. 714-916-2880

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3223 Watermarke Place have any available units?
3223 Watermarke Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 3223 Watermarke Place have?
Some of 3223 Watermarke Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3223 Watermarke Place currently offering any rent specials?
3223 Watermarke Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3223 Watermarke Place pet-friendly?
No, 3223 Watermarke Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 3223 Watermarke Place offer parking?
No, 3223 Watermarke Place does not offer parking.
Does 3223 Watermarke Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3223 Watermarke Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3223 Watermarke Place have a pool?
Yes, 3223 Watermarke Place has a pool.
Does 3223 Watermarke Place have accessible units?
No, 3223 Watermarke Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3223 Watermarke Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3223 Watermarke Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 3223 Watermarke Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3223 Watermarke Place does not have units with air conditioning.

