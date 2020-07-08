All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 32 Pathway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
32 Pathway
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

32 Pathway

32 Pathway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

32 Pathway, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
Description:

Amazing Corporate Rental in a beautiful Irvine community! Amazing three story home in a beautiful Irvine community! Fully furnished corporate rental with stunning decor! This property offers 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a spacious third story loft perfect for entertaining guests! The kitchen is fully upgraded with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops! Plenty of cabinet and storage space throughout the home! The master bedroom boasts stunning en suite bathroom and huge walk-in closet! Beautifully landscaped backyard! Landscaper included! Attached two car garage. 2nd story laundry room with washer and dryer included! This is not a home you want to miss out on!

Price:
$1,250.00
Square Footage:
0
Minimum Monthly
Income Required:
$3,125.00
Beds / Baths:
2 / 1
Deposit:
$1,200.00
Amenities:
Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer, Patio / Balcony, Gated Community, First Floor
Availability:
11-10-2013
Parking:
1 uncovered
Pets:
No

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Pathway have any available units?
32 Pathway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 32 Pathway have?
Some of 32 Pathway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Pathway currently offering any rent specials?
32 Pathway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Pathway pet-friendly?
Yes, 32 Pathway is pet friendly.
Does 32 Pathway offer parking?
Yes, 32 Pathway offers parking.
Does 32 Pathway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 32 Pathway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Pathway have a pool?
No, 32 Pathway does not have a pool.
Does 32 Pathway have accessible units?
No, 32 Pathway does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Pathway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32 Pathway has units with dishwashers.
Does 32 Pathway have units with air conditioning?
No, 32 Pathway does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology