32 Pathway

Description:
Amazing Corporate Rental in a beautiful Irvine community! Amazing three story home in a beautiful Irvine community! Fully furnished corporate rental with stunning decor! This property offers 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a spacious third story loft perfect for entertaining guests! The kitchen is fully upgraded with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops! Plenty of cabinet and storage space throughout the home! The master bedroom boasts stunning en suite bathroom and huge walk-in closet! Beautifully landscaped backyard! Landscaper included! Attached two car garage. 2nd story laundry room with washer and dryer included! This is not a home you want to miss out on!
Price:
$1,250.00
Square Footage:
0
Minimum Monthly
Income Required:
$3,125.00
Beds / Baths:
2 / 1
Deposit:
$1,200.00
Amenities:
Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer, Patio / Balcony, Gated Community, First Floor
Availability:
11-10-2013
Parking:
1 uncovered
Pets:
No