Last updated July 16 2019 at 11:25 AM

32 Le Vanto

32 Le Vanto · No Longer Available
Location

32 Le Vanto, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
2 Bedroom/2 Bath & Den. Beautiful, Quiet & Private Single Story Home in Desirable Westpark Location. This Rare Home also has an Area at Front of Home which is Perfect & Safe for Families to Play & Have Fun. Spectacular Open Floor Plan with A mazing Vaulted Ceilings is Perfect for Family Gatherings & Entertaining. Lovely Remodeled Gourmet Kitchen has Euro White Cabinets, Recessed Lighting & Granite Counters. Gorgeous Spacious Living Room with Gas Fireplace, Vaulted Ceilings, Plantation Shutters, Ceiling Fan, Built-ins & Entertainment Niche. Relaxing Master Suite has High Ceilings, Plantation Shutters, Ceiling Fan, Bamboo Flooring & Custom Organized Closet. Master Bathroom Features Dual Sink Vanity, Large Vanity Mirror & Soaker Tub. 2-car Attached Direct Access Garage with Custom Cabinets is Perfect for Extra Storage. Spacious, Upgraded, Landscaped Backyard with Water Fountain, Enlarged Custom Slate Patio & Patio Cover. Other Features Include: WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED, New Paint Throughout, Chimney Wall was Enlarged, Mirrored Sliding Closet Door in 2nd Bedroom, Plantation Shutters Throughout, Tile & Bamboo Flooring Throughout, Ceiling Fan in Dining A rea & Custom Organized closets. Sparkling Association Amenities Include Pools, Spas, Tennis Courts and so Much More! Close to Great Irvine Schools including UCI Irvine, Minutes A way from Fine Dining, Shopping, Entertainment & Recreation Destinations.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Le Vanto have any available units?
32 Le Vanto doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 32 Le Vanto have?
Some of 32 Le Vanto's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Le Vanto currently offering any rent specials?
32 Le Vanto is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Le Vanto pet-friendly?
No, 32 Le Vanto is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 32 Le Vanto offer parking?
Yes, 32 Le Vanto offers parking.
Does 32 Le Vanto have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 32 Le Vanto offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Le Vanto have a pool?
Yes, 32 Le Vanto has a pool.
Does 32 Le Vanto have accessible units?
No, 32 Le Vanto does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Le Vanto have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32 Le Vanto has units with dishwashers.
Does 32 Le Vanto have units with air conditioning?
No, 32 Le Vanto does not have units with air conditioning.
