32 Le Vanto

2 Bedroom/2 Bath & Den. Beautiful, Quiet & Private Single Story Home in Desirable Westpark Location. This Rare Home also has an Area at Front of Home which is Perfect & Safe for Families to Play & Have Fun. Spectacular Open Floor Plan with A mazing Vaulted Ceilings is Perfect for Family Gatherings & Entertaining. Lovely Remodeled Gourmet Kitchen has Euro White Cabinets, Recessed Lighting & Granite Counters. Gorgeous Spacious Living Room with Gas Fireplace, Vaulted Ceilings, Plantation Shutters, Ceiling Fan, Built-ins & Entertainment Niche. Relaxing Master Suite has High Ceilings, Plantation Shutters, Ceiling Fan, Bamboo Flooring & Custom Organized Closet. Master Bathroom Features Dual Sink Vanity, Large Vanity Mirror & Soaker Tub. 2-car Attached Direct Access Garage with Custom Cabinets is Perfect for Extra Storage. Spacious, Upgraded, Landscaped Backyard with Water Fountain, Enlarged Custom Slate Patio & Patio Cover. Other Features Include: WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED, New Paint Throughout, Chimney Wall was Enlarged, Mirrored Sliding Closet Door in 2nd Bedroom, Plantation Shutters Throughout, Tile & Bamboo Flooring Throughout, Ceiling Fan in Dining A rea & Custom Organized closets. Sparkling Association Amenities Include Pools, Spas, Tennis Courts and so Much More! Close to Great Irvine Schools including UCI Irvine, Minutes A way from Fine Dining, Shopping, Entertainment & Recreation Destinations.