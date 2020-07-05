32 Latitude

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

Gorgeous DETACHED 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom Home Located in the Portola Springs Community of Primrose. Interior Features Include Plantation Shutters, Tile Entry, Great Room Set Up with Living Room with Tile Flooring and Dining Area with Slider Access to Side Yard, Nice Kitchen with Island, Counter Height Breakfast Bar, Granite Counters, Recessed Lighting, Pantry Cupboard and Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances, Hallway Bathroom with Dual Sinks, Laundry Room with Ample Storage, Landing Area at Top of Stairs with Small Tech Desk Area, Nice Amount of Storage Capacity and Linen Cabinets and a Master Suite with Attached Bathroom with Dual Sinks, Tile Flooring and a Walk In Closet. This Home also has an Attached 2 Car Garage, Side Patio Area and Overlooks a Lush Greenbelt Area with Unobstructed Views. Located Just Steps from Discovery Park and Close to Great Amenities Like Pool with Cabana, Spa, Tot Lots, Basketball Court, Tennis Courts, Picnic Areas, Exceptional Schools and Area Hiking & Nature Trails Including Close Proximity to Limestone Canyon and Loma Ridge Trails.