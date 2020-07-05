All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 32 Latitude.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
32 Latitude
Last updated May 5 2020 at 1:40 AM

32 Latitude

32 Latitude · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

32 Latitude, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Gorgeous DETACHED 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom Home Located in the Portola Springs Community of Primrose. Interior Features Include Plantation Shutters, Tile Entry, Great Room Set Up with Living Room with Tile Flooring and Dining Area with Slider Access to Side Yard, Nice Kitchen with Island, Counter Height Breakfast Bar, Granite Counters, Recessed Lighting, Pantry Cupboard and Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances, Hallway Bathroom with Dual Sinks, Laundry Room with Ample Storage, Landing Area at Top of Stairs with Small Tech Desk Area, Nice Amount of Storage Capacity and Linen Cabinets and a Master Suite with Attached Bathroom with Dual Sinks, Tile Flooring and a Walk In Closet. This Home also has an Attached 2 Car Garage, Side Patio Area and Overlooks a Lush Greenbelt Area with Unobstructed Views. Located Just Steps from Discovery Park and Close to Great Amenities Like Pool with Cabana, Spa, Tot Lots, Basketball Court, Tennis Courts, Picnic Areas, Exceptional Schools and Area Hiking & Nature Trails Including Close Proximity to Limestone Canyon and Loma Ridge Trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Latitude have any available units?
32 Latitude doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 32 Latitude have?
Some of 32 Latitude's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Latitude currently offering any rent specials?
32 Latitude is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Latitude pet-friendly?
No, 32 Latitude is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 32 Latitude offer parking?
Yes, 32 Latitude offers parking.
Does 32 Latitude have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32 Latitude does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Latitude have a pool?
Yes, 32 Latitude has a pool.
Does 32 Latitude have accessible units?
No, 32 Latitude does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Latitude have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32 Latitude has units with dishwashers.
Does 32 Latitude have units with air conditioning?
No, 32 Latitude does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology