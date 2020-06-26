All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 32 Lakeshore.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated December 17 2019 at 11:07 AM

32 Lakeshore

32 Lakeshore · No Longer Available
Location

32 Lakeshore, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Bright and Spacious 2 Master Bedroom Townhome in Desirable Woodbridge Lakes Irvine! - Feels like a single family home with 2 master suites, over 1640 square feet! Freshly painted with plush carpeting. Kitchen has been upgraded with tiled counter tops, and new wood laminate flooring in kitchen for easy cleaning. Enjoy your breakfast in your sunny nook with open views. Both bathrooms have been updated, one has a sunken tub to relax in after a long days work. Tons of cabinet space, and a walk in closet. Soaring vaulted ceilings and full length balcony overlooking lush greenbelt. Central A/C and heating, and whole house fan. You have access to your own private beach! Included is access to all the amenities of North Woodbridge Lake; Pool, spa, clubhouse,and so much more! Close to all schools, shopping, and easy access to both the 5 and 405 freeways.

Apply online at www.hcmpm.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3914338)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Lakeshore have any available units?
32 Lakeshore doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 32 Lakeshore have?
Some of 32 Lakeshore's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Lakeshore currently offering any rent specials?
32 Lakeshore is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Lakeshore pet-friendly?
Yes, 32 Lakeshore is pet friendly.
Does 32 Lakeshore offer parking?
Yes, 32 Lakeshore offers parking.
Does 32 Lakeshore have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 32 Lakeshore offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Lakeshore have a pool?
Yes, 32 Lakeshore has a pool.
Does 32 Lakeshore have accessible units?
No, 32 Lakeshore does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Lakeshore have units with dishwashers?
No, 32 Lakeshore does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 32 Lakeshore have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 32 Lakeshore has units with air conditioning.

