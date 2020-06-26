32 Lakeshore

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Bright and Spacious 2 Master Bedroom Townhome in Desirable Woodbridge Lakes Irvine! - Feels like a single family home with 2 master suites, over 1640 square feet! Freshly painted with plush carpeting. Kitchen has been upgraded with tiled counter tops, and new wood laminate flooring in kitchen for easy cleaning. Enjoy your breakfast in your sunny nook with open views. Both bathrooms have been updated, one has a sunken tub to relax in after a long days work. Tons of cabinet space, and a walk in closet. Soaring vaulted ceilings and full length balcony overlooking lush greenbelt. Central A/C and heating, and whole house fan. You have access to your own private beach! Included is access to all the amenities of North Woodbridge Lake; Pool, spa, clubhouse,and so much more! Close to all schools, shopping, and easy access to both the 5 and 405 freeways.



Apply online at www.hcmpm.com



No Cats Allowed



