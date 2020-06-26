32 Echo Run

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pool tennis court

Other:

Home is a beautiful condo in a great private community. The home features newer appliances in the kitchen and wood flooring throughout with a small balcony in the master bedroom. Has central heat and air and plenty of space for storing and includes a washer and dryer. Home is near the park and the lake that is within walking distance. Plenty of parking on the street and access to all Irvine Association Amenities such as lakes, pools, spas, boating, tennis court etc. Nearby shopping centers and restaurants.