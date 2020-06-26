All apartments in Irvine
Last updated January 3 2020 at 9:46 AM

32 Echo Run

32 Echo Run · No Longer Available
Location

32 Echo Run, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Other:
Home is a beautiful condo in a great private community. The home features newer appliances in the kitchen and wood flooring throughout with a small balcony in the master bedroom. Has central heat and air and plenty of space for storing and includes a washer and dryer. Home is near the park and the lake that is within walking distance. Plenty of parking on the street and access to all Irvine Association Amenities such as lakes, pools, spas, boating, tennis court etc. Nearby shopping centers and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Echo Run have any available units?
32 Echo Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 32 Echo Run have?
Some of 32 Echo Run's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Echo Run currently offering any rent specials?
32 Echo Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Echo Run pet-friendly?
No, 32 Echo Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 32 Echo Run offer parking?
No, 32 Echo Run does not offer parking.
Does 32 Echo Run have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 32 Echo Run offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Echo Run have a pool?
Yes, 32 Echo Run has a pool.
Does 32 Echo Run have accessible units?
No, 32 Echo Run does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Echo Run have units with dishwashers?
No, 32 Echo Run does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 32 Echo Run have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 32 Echo Run has units with air conditioning.

