32 Coralwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Stonegate East 2 bedroom, 2 bath 2 attached garage end unit condo ready for you to just move in*Contemporary great-room style living all on one level*Features include plantation shutters, vaulted ceilings, crown moldings, recessed lights, plush carpeting, tile floor in bathrooms, tankless water heater*Living room/dining room is spacious and open and has large deck looking out on cul-de-sac*Upgraded kitchen with white cabinets, slab granite countertop, stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, wood-like laminate flooring*Master bedroom has walk-in closet and private white on white bath with shower*Private secondary bedroom has white on white bathroom with tub/shower combination*This dual bedroom/bath layout is perfect for roommates or families*Laundry is on living area*Entry and two-car side by side garage are on first level* Enjoy great Stonegate East amenities including pool, spa, park, playground, barbecues*Attend excellent award winning Irvine school District* Just across the street from Woodbury shopping center with markets, shops, banks and lots of good places to eat.