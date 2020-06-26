All apartments in Irvine
32 Coralwood

Location

32 Coralwood, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Stonegate East 2 bedroom, 2 bath 2 attached garage end unit condo ready for you to just move in*Contemporary great-room style living all on one level*Features include plantation shutters, vaulted ceilings, crown moldings, recessed lights, plush carpeting, tile floor in bathrooms, tankless water heater*Living room/dining room is spacious and open and has large deck looking out on cul-de-sac*Upgraded kitchen with white cabinets, slab granite countertop, stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, wood-like laminate flooring*Master bedroom has walk-in closet and private white on white bath with shower*Private secondary bedroom has white on white bathroom with tub/shower combination*This dual bedroom/bath layout is perfect for roommates or families*Laundry is on living area*Entry and two-car side by side garage are on first level* Enjoy great Stonegate East amenities including pool, spa, park, playground, barbecues*Attend excellent award winning Irvine school District* Just across the street from Woodbury shopping center with markets, shops, banks and lots of good places to eat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Coralwood have any available units?
32 Coralwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 32 Coralwood have?
Some of 32 Coralwood's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Coralwood currently offering any rent specials?
32 Coralwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Coralwood pet-friendly?
No, 32 Coralwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 32 Coralwood offer parking?
Yes, 32 Coralwood offers parking.
Does 32 Coralwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32 Coralwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Coralwood have a pool?
Yes, 32 Coralwood has a pool.
Does 32 Coralwood have accessible units?
No, 32 Coralwood does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Coralwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32 Coralwood has units with dishwashers.
Does 32 Coralwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 32 Coralwood does not have units with air conditioning.
