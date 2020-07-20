All apartments in Irvine
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
32 Alicante Aisle
Last updated May 17 2019 at 10:36 AM

32 Alicante Aisle

32 Alicante Aisle · No Longer Available
Location

32 Alicante Aisle, Irvine, CA 92614
Westpark

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful Upgraded West Park Tiempo 2 bdrm Condo - Check out the awesome 360 tour!
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=3XwV7GJDw2i

West Park Tiempo second story condo with dual master suites located in Irvine. This condo features upgrades including custom paint, updated tile flooring throughout, carpet in bedrooms, granite counter-tops in the kitchen, new stainless appliance s,The main master bathroom has 2 walk in closets, an over-sized bath tub/shower as well as a granite vanity sink area. The other bedroom is light and bright with mirrored wardrobe and high ceilings. Property includes dishwasher, gas stove/oven, microwave, refrigerator, gas fireplace, central air and heat, washer, and dryer. Pet friendly property with $500 pet deposit required. 1 car detached garage and 1 carport. Enjoy the amenities of West Park including pool and spa.

To schedule a showing or to apply please visit our website at www.IrvinePropertyManagement.net A $49 application fee applys. Please note there's a $225 move in/move out inspection fee prior to move in.

(RLNE3730008)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Alicante Aisle have any available units?
32 Alicante Aisle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 32 Alicante Aisle have?
Some of 32 Alicante Aisle's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Alicante Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
32 Alicante Aisle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Alicante Aisle pet-friendly?
Yes, 32 Alicante Aisle is pet friendly.
Does 32 Alicante Aisle offer parking?
Yes, 32 Alicante Aisle offers parking.
Does 32 Alicante Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 32 Alicante Aisle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Alicante Aisle have a pool?
Yes, 32 Alicante Aisle has a pool.
Does 32 Alicante Aisle have accessible units?
No, 32 Alicante Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Alicante Aisle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32 Alicante Aisle has units with dishwashers.
Does 32 Alicante Aisle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 32 Alicante Aisle has units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

