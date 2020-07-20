32 Alicante Aisle

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Beautiful Upgraded West Park Tiempo 2 bdrm Condo - Check out the awesome 360 tour!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=3XwV7GJDw2i



West Park Tiempo second story condo with dual master suites located in Irvine. This condo features upgrades including custom paint, updated tile flooring throughout, carpet in bedrooms, granite counter-tops in the kitchen, new stainless appliance s,The main master bathroom has 2 walk in closets, an over-sized bath tub/shower as well as a granite vanity sink area. The other bedroom is light and bright with mirrored wardrobe and high ceilings. Property includes dishwasher, gas stove/oven, microwave, refrigerator, gas fireplace, central air and heat, washer, and dryer. Pet friendly property with $500 pet deposit required. 1 car detached garage and 1 carport. Enjoy the amenities of West Park including pool and spa.



To schedule a showing or to apply please visit our website at www.IrvinePropertyManagement.net A $49 application fee applys. Please note there's a $225 move in/move out inspection fee prior to move in.



(RLNE3730008)