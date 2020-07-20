32 Alicante Aisle

Amenities
Beautiful Upgraded West Park Tiempo 2 bdrm Condo - Check out the awesome 360 tour!
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=3XwV7GJDw2i
West Park Tiempo second story condo with dual master suites located in Irvine. This condo features upgrades including custom paint, updated tile flooring throughout, carpet in bedrooms, granite counter-tops in the kitchen, new stainless appliance s,The main master bathroom has 2 walk in closets, an over-sized bath tub/shower as well as a granite vanity sink area. The other bedroom is light and bright with mirrored wardrobe and high ceilings. Property includes dishwasher, gas stove/oven, microwave, refrigerator, gas fireplace, central air and heat, washer, and dryer. Pet friendly property with $500 pet deposit required. 1 car detached garage and 1 carport. Enjoy the amenities of West Park including pool and spa.
To schedule a showing or to apply please visit our website at www.IrvinePropertyManagement.net A $49 application fee applys. Please note there's a $225 move in/move out inspection fee prior to move in.
(RLNE3730008)