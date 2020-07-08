317 317 Saint Vincent,irvine,

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

1 Bed room apartment is for sublease for at least 6 months and available from 11/01/2018 to 03/23/2019.

this is very cleaned apartment and on 1 st floor big patio before front Door.and total 799 Sq Ft carpet area.the sublease upcoming tenant can get upto 500$ total credit and also leasing office cleaning charges get paid by me.

The Current rent is 1945$ last till lease expiry(03/23/2019) with the same rate.

please contact me either by phone or Email.