3159 Watermarke Place

Amenities
**3BR/2BA CONDO READY FOR IMMEDIATE LEASE AT WATERMARKE** Enjoy the convenient location to John Wayne Airport, UCI, freeways, Mother's Market, LA Fitness, Ruth's Chris, Fashion Island, South Coast Plaza, The District, Irvine Spectrum, and more. This 3BR/2BA first level CORNER END UNIT condo has 1,456 SF and a nice open floor plan. Spacious living room has travertine tile floors, plenty of windows, and gas fireplace. Kitchen includes granite countertops and stainless steel appliances (INCLUDES refrigerator); dining area is adjacent. Just off the living room is the private patio with a pool, spa, and cabana view. Back inside, master bedroom has beautiful hardwood floors and en suite bath with dual sinks, separate tub/shower, and walk-in closet. Other bedrooms and office nook are down the hallway. Large full hallway bathroom with shower/tub combo. Laundry closet in hallway INCLUDES front loading washer/dryer and storage. NEWER HVAC system, NEWER water heater, NEWER garbage disposal, and NEWER faucets. Amenities include Jr. Olympic-size pool; courtyard pools/spas/cabanas; fitness center; basketball, tennis, and volleyball courts; on-site Concierge at the clubhouse with great room, game room/kitchen, billiard room, theater screening room, and conference rooms. Includes 3 assigned parking spots in gated parking structure plus ample visitor parking in the structure. Rent includes trash service. Please, no pets. 6-18 month leases available. Check out the 3D virtual tour!