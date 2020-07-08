All apartments in Irvine
3159 Watermarke Place

3159 Watermarke Pl · No Longer Available
Location

3159 Watermarke Pl, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
conference room
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
guest parking
hot tub
media room
tennis court
volleyball court
**3BR/2BA CONDO READY FOR IMMEDIATE LEASE AT WATERMARKE** Enjoy the convenient location to John Wayne Airport, UCI, freeways, Mother's Market, LA Fitness, Ruth's Chris, Fashion Island, South Coast Plaza, The District, Irvine Spectrum, and more. This 3BR/2BA first level CORNER END UNIT condo has 1,456 SF and a nice open floor plan. Spacious living room has travertine tile floors, plenty of windows, and gas fireplace. Kitchen includes granite countertops and stainless steel appliances (INCLUDES refrigerator); dining area is adjacent. Just off the living room is the private patio with a pool, spa, and cabana view. Back inside, master bedroom has beautiful hardwood floors and en suite bath with dual sinks, separate tub/shower, and walk-in closet. Other bedrooms and office nook are down the hallway. Large full hallway bathroom with shower/tub combo. Laundry closet in hallway INCLUDES front loading washer/dryer and storage. NEWER HVAC system, NEWER water heater, NEWER garbage disposal, and NEWER faucets. Amenities include Jr. Olympic-size pool; courtyard pools/spas/cabanas; fitness center; basketball, tennis, and volleyball courts; on-site Concierge at the clubhouse with great room, game room/kitchen, billiard room, theater screening room, and conference rooms. Includes 3 assigned parking spots in gated parking structure plus ample visitor parking in the structure. Rent includes trash service. Please, no pets. 6-18 month leases available. Check out the 3D virtual tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3159 Watermarke Place have any available units?
3159 Watermarke Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 3159 Watermarke Place have?
Some of 3159 Watermarke Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3159 Watermarke Place currently offering any rent specials?
3159 Watermarke Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3159 Watermarke Place pet-friendly?
No, 3159 Watermarke Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 3159 Watermarke Place offer parking?
Yes, 3159 Watermarke Place offers parking.
Does 3159 Watermarke Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3159 Watermarke Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3159 Watermarke Place have a pool?
Yes, 3159 Watermarke Place has a pool.
Does 3159 Watermarke Place have accessible units?
No, 3159 Watermarke Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3159 Watermarke Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3159 Watermarke Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 3159 Watermarke Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3159 Watermarke Place has units with air conditioning.

