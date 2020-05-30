All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3144 Watermarke Place

3144 Watermarke Pl · No Longer Available
Location

3144 Watermarke Pl, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
gym
pool
concierge
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
parking
pool
media room
tennis court
Affordable Five Star Resort-Like Living. Say good-bye to your aging apartment/condo and move right into this gorgeous Watermarke 1-bedroom unit with a den. At entry is a kitchen with large granite sit-in counter bar and Euro-white cabinetry. Off the nice-sized living/dining area is a lovely den with access to the balcony for that nice breeze. Large bathroom has dual sinks and a laundry closet. Luxury amenities include concierge service, state-of-art fitness center, full kitchen, private 35-seat theatre, tennis court, indoor basket court, pools and cabana. Two parking space#678 and #1061 provide ease of parking in the gated parking structure. Lots of parking space for visitors. Within close proximity to shopping, restaurants, and entertainments. Convenient to UCI, John Wayne Airport, Fashion Island and Irvine Spectrum. Come explore the condo living at its best in this most affordable Watermarke unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3144 Watermarke Place have any available units?
3144 Watermarke Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 3144 Watermarke Place have?
Some of 3144 Watermarke Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3144 Watermarke Place currently offering any rent specials?
3144 Watermarke Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3144 Watermarke Place pet-friendly?
No, 3144 Watermarke Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 3144 Watermarke Place offer parking?
Yes, 3144 Watermarke Place offers parking.
Does 3144 Watermarke Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3144 Watermarke Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3144 Watermarke Place have a pool?
Yes, 3144 Watermarke Place has a pool.
Does 3144 Watermarke Place have accessible units?
No, 3144 Watermarke Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3144 Watermarke Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3144 Watermarke Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3144 Watermarke Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3144 Watermarke Place does not have units with air conditioning.
