3144 Watermarke Place

Affordable Five Star Resort-Like Living. Say good-bye to your aging apartment/condo and move right into this gorgeous Watermarke 1-bedroom unit with a den. At entry is a kitchen with large granite sit-in counter bar and Euro-white cabinetry. Off the nice-sized living/dining area is a lovely den with access to the balcony for that nice breeze. Large bathroom has dual sinks and a laundry closet. Luxury amenities include concierge service, state-of-art fitness center, full kitchen, private 35-seat theatre, tennis court, indoor basket court, pools and cabana. Two parking space#678 and #1061 provide ease of parking in the gated parking structure. Lots of parking space for visitors. Within close proximity to shopping, restaurants, and entertainments. Convenient to UCI, John Wayne Airport, Fashion Island and Irvine Spectrum. Come explore the condo living at its best in this most affordable Watermarke unit.