Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

3141 Michelson Drive

3141 Michelson Drive · (949) 677-9631
Location

3141 Michelson Drive, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1803 · Avail. now

$8,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1854 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
lobby
Live luxury at it's finest in this Gorgeous Penthouse Unit on the 18th floor of one of the finest high rises of Irvine "The Marquee at Park Place"!! This unit comes fully Furnished and it has 2 Bedrooms Plus an office with a private door that can be used as a third Bedroom. You will enjoy an amazing City View from the highest level of the building. The living room is circular with wall to wall windows and a Glass ceiling with beautiful chandeliers and a fire place so that enjoy your evenings watching the sunset and the night light!!! True privacy with maximum security! 180 degree of City Light and neighborhood view from this beautiful Residence! Nice and Bright!!! You will Enjoy the European cabinet, rich cherry hardwood floors, floor-to-ceiling windows, marble and granite baths, stainless steel appliances and custom lighting throughout. This is the ultimate in sophisticated urban living!!! 24-hour Concierge, Guard gated community, barbecue area, billiards room, meeting room, 24-Hour closed-circuit camera building surveillance. Very nicely updated! Extensive outdoor landscaping and lobby entrance. Pool, spa, fitness center. Walking distance to Starbucks, Panini Cafe, North Italia, L.A fitness, mother's market, Fine restaurants such as Huston's and and Ruth's Chris and excellent shopping area. Minutes away from the Airport, Fashion Islands, South Coast Plaza and Newport Beach and all major Fwys. Live life luxurious and feel like you are on Vacation everyday in this Penthouse!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3141 Michelson Drive have any available units?
3141 Michelson Drive has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3141 Michelson Drive have?
Some of 3141 Michelson Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3141 Michelson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3141 Michelson Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3141 Michelson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3141 Michelson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 3141 Michelson Drive offer parking?
No, 3141 Michelson Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3141 Michelson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3141 Michelson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3141 Michelson Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3141 Michelson Drive has a pool.
Does 3141 Michelson Drive have accessible units?
No, 3141 Michelson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3141 Michelson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3141 Michelson Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3141 Michelson Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3141 Michelson Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
