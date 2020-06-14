3141 Michelson Drive

Amenities

Live luxury at it's finest in this Gorgeous Penthouse Unit on the 18th floor of one of the finest high rises of Irvine "The Marquee at Park Place"!! This unit comes fully Furnished and it has 2 Bedrooms Plus an office with a private door that can be used as a third Bedroom. You will enjoy an amazing City View from the highest level of the building. The living room is circular with wall to wall windows and a Glass ceiling with beautiful chandeliers and a fire place so that enjoy your evenings watching the sunset and the night light!!! True privacy with maximum security! 180 degree of City Light and neighborhood view from this beautiful Residence! Nice and Bright!!! You will Enjoy the European cabinet, rich cherry hardwood floors, floor-to-ceiling windows, marble and granite baths, stainless steel appliances and custom lighting throughout. This is the ultimate in sophisticated urban living!!! 24-hour Concierge, Guard gated community, barbecue area, billiards room, meeting room, 24-Hour closed-circuit camera building surveillance. Very nicely updated! Extensive outdoor landscaping and lobby entrance. Pool, spa, fitness center. Walking distance to Starbucks, Panini Cafe, North Italia, L.A fitness, mother's market, Fine restaurants such as Huston's and and Ruth's Chris and excellent shopping area. Minutes away from the Airport, Fashion Islands, South Coast Plaza and Newport Beach and all major Fwys. Live life luxurious and feel like you are on Vacation everyday in this Penthouse!