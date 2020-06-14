All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 3131 Michelson Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
3131 Michelson Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:00 AM

3131 Michelson Drive

3131 Michelson Drive · (714) 393-0743
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Irvine Business Complex
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3131 Michelson Drive, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 601 · Avail. now

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1443 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
Luxury High-Rise Living. This is beautiful FURNISHED condominium with spectacular views of the city lights, Saddleback Mountains, and San Joaquin Nature Preserve. Take in the night lights from the large patio with access from each bedroom. The A Plan is the most sought after 2 bedroom model with panoramic views and 200 degrees of glass walls. An open concept kitchen and great room with fireplace and panoramic views!!! Rich hardwood flooring. The gourmet kitchen offers top of the line stainless steel appliances, granite counters with custom dark wood cabinets. The Marquee at Park Place offers 24 hour friendly concierge staff, a controlled entrance, guard gated security as well as resort style amenities such as: an outdoor pool and spa, fitness center, billiard room, meeting rooms, outdoor BBQ areas, theater room and a lounge with a full kitchen. Located minutes away from world-class shopping, the finest restaurants in Orange County and the John Wayne Airport, you don't want to miss this one of a kind community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3131 Michelson Drive have any available units?
3131 Michelson Drive has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3131 Michelson Drive have?
Some of 3131 Michelson Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3131 Michelson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3131 Michelson Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3131 Michelson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3131 Michelson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 3131 Michelson Drive offer parking?
No, 3131 Michelson Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3131 Michelson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3131 Michelson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3131 Michelson Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3131 Michelson Drive has a pool.
Does 3131 Michelson Drive have accessible units?
No, 3131 Michelson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3131 Michelson Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3131 Michelson Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3131 Michelson Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3131 Michelson Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3131 Michelson Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity