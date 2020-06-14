3131 Michelson Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse concierge gym pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub media room

Luxury High-Rise Living. This is beautiful FURNISHED condominium with spectacular views of the city lights, Saddleback Mountains, and San Joaquin Nature Preserve. Take in the night lights from the large patio with access from each bedroom. The A Plan is the most sought after 2 bedroom model with panoramic views and 200 degrees of glass walls. An open concept kitchen and great room with fireplace and panoramic views!!! Rich hardwood flooring. The gourmet kitchen offers top of the line stainless steel appliances, granite counters with custom dark wood cabinets. The Marquee at Park Place offers 24 hour friendly concierge staff, a controlled entrance, guard gated security as well as resort style amenities such as: an outdoor pool and spa, fitness center, billiard room, meeting rooms, outdoor BBQ areas, theater room and a lounge with a full kitchen. Located minutes away from world-class shopping, the finest restaurants in Orange County and the John Wayne Airport, you don't want to miss this one of a kind community.