313 Tall Oak

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Beautiful detached home in prestigious Quail Hill. It consists of 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Gourmet Kitchen is open to the family room, it features granite countertops, breakfast bar seating, and kitchen island. Family room includes built in cabinetry, a fireplace. 3 bedrooms and loft are all upstairs. The upstairs loft area boasts a private study area with a built-in desk. Master Suite features a walk-in closet, master bath with dual sinks. Private and quite backyard. Downstairs laundry room with direct access to 2-car garage. Tennis courts, swimming pools, gyms, basketball courts, sports fields, green fields, tot lots, barbecue areas, shopping, and dining areas. Near 405/5 freeways, Irvine Spectrum and Laguna Beach.