Irvine, CA
313 Tall Oak
Last updated May 15 2020 at 8:07 AM

313 Tall Oak

313 Tall Oak · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

313 Tall Oak, Irvine, CA 92603
Quail Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Beautiful detached home in prestigious Quail Hill. It consists of 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Gourmet Kitchen is open to the family room, it features granite countertops, breakfast bar seating, and kitchen island. Family room includes built in cabinetry, a fireplace. 3 bedrooms and loft are all upstairs. The upstairs loft area boasts a private study area with a built-in desk. Master Suite features a walk-in closet, master bath with dual sinks. Private and quite backyard. Downstairs laundry room with direct access to 2-car garage. Tennis courts, swimming pools, gyms, basketball courts, sports fields, green fields, tot lots, barbecue areas, shopping, and dining areas. Near 405/5 freeways, Irvine Spectrum and Laguna Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 Tall Oak have any available units?
313 Tall Oak doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 313 Tall Oak have?
Some of 313 Tall Oak's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 Tall Oak currently offering any rent specials?
313 Tall Oak is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 Tall Oak pet-friendly?
No, 313 Tall Oak is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 313 Tall Oak offer parking?
Yes, 313 Tall Oak offers parking.
Does 313 Tall Oak have units with washers and dryers?
No, 313 Tall Oak does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 Tall Oak have a pool?
Yes, 313 Tall Oak has a pool.
Does 313 Tall Oak have accessible units?
No, 313 Tall Oak does not have accessible units.
Does 313 Tall Oak have units with dishwashers?
No, 313 Tall Oak does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 313 Tall Oak have units with air conditioning?
No, 313 Tall Oak does not have units with air conditioning.
