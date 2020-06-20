31 Splendor

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Absolutely gorgeous Detached Home, upgrades galore, this beauty will take your breath away. Fabulous 4 bedrooms home, 4th bedroom is a den with double door and no closet. Grand great room with hardwood floorings, gourmet kitchen with upgraded kitchen cabinet with granite counter tops and kitchen Island and SS Appliances. Gorgeous rectangular tiles, upgraded carpeting, dream master suite, loaded with upgrades and extensive use of stone in bathroom, in door laundry, 2 car attached garage, nice sized professionally hardscape back yard, this beauty is located just across from the park and walking distances to the all East Woodbury amenities, this is a must see