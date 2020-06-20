All apartments in Irvine
31 Splendor
Last updated May 28 2020 at 10:00 AM

31 Splendor

31 Splendor · (949) 451-1200
Location

31 Splendor, Irvine, CA 92618
Woodbury East

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1956 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Absolutely gorgeous Detached Home, upgrades galore, this beauty will take your breath away. Fabulous 4 bedrooms home, 4th bedroom is a den with double door and no closet. Grand great room with hardwood floorings, gourmet kitchen with upgraded kitchen cabinet with granite counter tops and kitchen Island and SS Appliances. Gorgeous rectangular tiles, upgraded carpeting, dream master suite, loaded with upgrades and extensive use of stone in bathroom, in door laundry, 2 car attached garage, nice sized professionally hardscape back yard, this beauty is located just across from the park and walking distances to the all East Woodbury amenities, this is a must see

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Splendor have any available units?
31 Splendor has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 31 Splendor have?
Some of 31 Splendor's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 Splendor currently offering any rent specials?
31 Splendor isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Splendor pet-friendly?
No, 31 Splendor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 31 Splendor offer parking?
Yes, 31 Splendor does offer parking.
Does 31 Splendor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 Splendor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Splendor have a pool?
No, 31 Splendor does not have a pool.
Does 31 Splendor have accessible units?
No, 31 Splendor does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Splendor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31 Splendor has units with dishwashers.
Does 31 Splendor have units with air conditioning?
No, 31 Splendor does not have units with air conditioning.
