31 Plumeria

This Beautiful, Single story property in the Arbor Crest community in Northwood Pointe is a rare find with an elegantly landscaped courtyard entrance leading you into an extravagant 4 Bedroom and 3.5 bath. The 4th Bedroom features a next gen floor plan that can be used as an in-law's en suite living room or office. This Luxury Home is built with a spacious open-concept kitchen featuring custom white cabinets, a subzero refrigerator, stainless steel dual convection ovens, and a large island with granite countertops. In the living room, you'll find lofty cathedral ceilings and limestone floors with elegant granite inlays. The expansive backyard features a built-in BBQ, patio cover, and entertainment area outlined with tall cypress tress for privacy. This home is zoned for award-winning Irvine schools in the Northwood Community.