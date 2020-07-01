31 Giovanni Aisle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool garage hot tub

Irvine (CA) West Park - 2 Bed / 2 Bath - Property Id: 177936



Move in ready, available now.



Remodeled and super clean Westpark condo! This single-level, two bedroom condo is an end unit (one neighbor above), with an ample Master Bedroom and Junior Suite (with attached bathroom). Great "bay window" Dining Room with views of the lush common area landscaping. Enjoy the cozy fireplace, private patio, and convenient inside laundry. In the heart of Irvine, close to San Marco, San Carlo and Barber parks, UC Irvine, and world-class University High School. Also very close to The District for great shopping, dining and entertainment. Relax in the association's private pool and spa! Condo includes one detached single car garage, and one assigned carport space.



Brand new recess lighting in kitchen and bathrooms , new window blinds and new hardwood floor. Come with indoor washer/dryer and refrigerator.



Please contact me to schedule the viewing. Open house on 12/7 and 12/8.

No Pets Allowed



