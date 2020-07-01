All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 31 Giovanni Aisle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
31 Giovanni Aisle
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

31 Giovanni Aisle

31 Giovanni Aisle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Westpark
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

31 Giovanni Aisle, Irvine, CA 92614
Westpark

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Irvine (CA) West Park - 2 Bed / 2 Bath - Property Id: 177936

Move in ready, available now.

Remodeled and super clean Westpark condo! This single-level, two bedroom condo is an end unit (one neighbor above), with an ample Master Bedroom and Junior Suite (with attached bathroom). Great "bay window" Dining Room with views of the lush common area landscaping. Enjoy the cozy fireplace, private patio, and convenient inside laundry. In the heart of Irvine, close to San Marco, San Carlo and Barber parks, UC Irvine, and world-class University High School. Also very close to The District for great shopping, dining and entertainment. Relax in the association's private pool and spa! Condo includes one detached single car garage, and one assigned carport space.

Brand new recess lighting in kitchen and bathrooms , new window blinds and new hardwood floor. Come with indoor washer/dryer and refrigerator.

Please contact me to schedule the viewing. Open house on 12/7 and 12/8.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/177936
Property Id 177936

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5390482)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Giovanni Aisle have any available units?
31 Giovanni Aisle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 31 Giovanni Aisle have?
Some of 31 Giovanni Aisle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 Giovanni Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
31 Giovanni Aisle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Giovanni Aisle pet-friendly?
No, 31 Giovanni Aisle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 31 Giovanni Aisle offer parking?
Yes, 31 Giovanni Aisle offers parking.
Does 31 Giovanni Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31 Giovanni Aisle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Giovanni Aisle have a pool?
Yes, 31 Giovanni Aisle has a pool.
Does 31 Giovanni Aisle have accessible units?
No, 31 Giovanni Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Giovanni Aisle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31 Giovanni Aisle has units with dishwashers.
Does 31 Giovanni Aisle have units with air conditioning?
No, 31 Giovanni Aisle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology