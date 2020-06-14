31 Geranium

Amenities

Welcome to this beautiful 3 Bed 3 Bath condominium located in the quiet community of Montilla Oak Creek. An absolute rare find for a condominium, this home comes with a secluded and large private backyard and 2 master suites located upstairs; interior features an open floor plan, walk-in pantry, and wooden floor throughout. Interior paint, range hood, and backyard landscaping has been upgraded with artificial turf and tiled sitting area - all within the last 1.5 years. Downstairs include laundry room, 2 car garage, guest bedroom, and full bath. Landlord takes great care and pride of the property. Amenities include a pool and spa that is within 1-2 minute walking distance, tennis, parks, and bike routes. Close proximity to Oak Creek Golf Course/Club, Irvine Valley College, and the 405 Freeway. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, Landlord is responsible for HOA fee. Tenant and Tenant Agent is responsible to confirm all details and information.