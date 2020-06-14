All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 31 Geranium.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
31 Geranium
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

31 Geranium

31 Geranium · (949) 698-0117
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

31 Geranium, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1525 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Welcome to this beautiful 3 Bed 3 Bath condominium located in the quiet community of Montilla Oak Creek. An absolute rare find for a condominium, this home comes with a secluded and large private backyard and 2 master suites located upstairs; interior features an open floor plan, walk-in pantry, and wooden floor throughout. Interior paint, range hood, and backyard landscaping has been upgraded with artificial turf and tiled sitting area - all within the last 1.5 years. Downstairs include laundry room, 2 car garage, guest bedroom, and full bath. Landlord takes great care and pride of the property. Amenities include a pool and spa that is within 1-2 minute walking distance, tennis, parks, and bike routes. Close proximity to Oak Creek Golf Course/Club, Irvine Valley College, and the 405 Freeway. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, Landlord is responsible for HOA fee. Tenant and Tenant Agent is responsible to confirm all details and information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Geranium have any available units?
31 Geranium has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 31 Geranium have?
Some of 31 Geranium's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 Geranium currently offering any rent specials?
31 Geranium isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Geranium pet-friendly?
No, 31 Geranium is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 31 Geranium offer parking?
Yes, 31 Geranium does offer parking.
Does 31 Geranium have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 Geranium does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Geranium have a pool?
Yes, 31 Geranium has a pool.
Does 31 Geranium have accessible units?
No, 31 Geranium does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Geranium have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31 Geranium has units with dishwashers.
Does 31 Geranium have units with air conditioning?
No, 31 Geranium does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 31 Geranium?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity