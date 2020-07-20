31 Cool Brook

Amenities
Lovely end unit with 3 bedrooms + office, located in a private & quiet cul-de-sac. High ceiling entry-way and vaulted ceiling in both living room and family room make home bright, open and spacious. Remodeled kitchen w/ granite counters, tiled full backsplash, elegant custom cabinetry and an extended multi-purpose counter; Hardwood oak flooring from entry-way through kitchen and family room. Neutral color carpet, French doors, recessed lighting. Additional office next to garage with built-in bookcases and desk is an added bonus. Refrigerator, washer & Dryer included. Enjoy excellent Irvine schools, open greenbelt areas & association amenities including pool and tennis courts. A MUST SEE!