Irvine, CA
31 Cool Brook
Last updated May 23 2019 at 2:24 AM

31 Cool Brook

31 Cool Brk · No Longer Available
Location

31 Cool Brk, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Rock

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Lovely end unit with 3 bedrooms + office, located in a private & quiet cul-de-sac. High ceiling entry-way and vaulted ceiling in both living room and family room make home bright, open and spacious. Remodeled kitchen w/ granite counters, tiled full backsplash, elegant custom cabinetry and an extended multi-purpose counter; Hardwood oak flooring from entry-way through kitchen and family room. Neutral color carpet, French doors, recessed lighting. Additional office next to garage with built-in bookcases and desk is an added bonus. Refrigerator, washer & Dryer included. Enjoy excellent Irvine schools, open greenbelt areas & association amenities including pool and tennis courts. A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Cool Brook have any available units?
31 Cool Brook doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 31 Cool Brook have?
Some of 31 Cool Brook's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 Cool Brook currently offering any rent specials?
31 Cool Brook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Cool Brook pet-friendly?
No, 31 Cool Brook is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 31 Cool Brook offer parking?
Yes, 31 Cool Brook offers parking.
Does 31 Cool Brook have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31 Cool Brook offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Cool Brook have a pool?
Yes, 31 Cool Brook has a pool.
Does 31 Cool Brook have accessible units?
No, 31 Cool Brook does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Cool Brook have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31 Cool Brook has units with dishwashers.
Does 31 Cool Brook have units with air conditioning?
No, 31 Cool Brook does not have units with air conditioning.
