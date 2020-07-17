All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 31 Comiso.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
31 Comiso
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:15 AM

31 Comiso

31 Comiso · (949) 872-7700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Westpark
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

31 Comiso, Irvine, CA 92614
Westpark

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,750

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2068 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous Single-Family Westpark Home in QUIET location across street from Park & Pool! Dramatic Double Door Entry! Long Driveway! 2-story High Ceilings! Best Schools including University High School, Westpark Elementary an AAPAS school & UCI ! Highly upgraded w/4 Spacious Bedrooms, Designer Touches throughout including Fresh Custom Exterior & Interior Paint, Travertine & Granite Flooring. Granite Gourmet Open Kitchen w/Breakfast Nook PLUS Breakfast Bar, Custom Cabinetry & Woodwork, Recessed Lighting, Stainless Steel Appliances w/Custom Hood, Added 4-Paneled Custom Glass Door Leads to Lush Backyard Oasis. Kitchen Opens up to Spacious Family Room w/Custom Granite Faced Fireplace. Added Cabinets/Storage Under Stairs & in Bedrooms. Formal Living & Dining Room! Inside Laundry, Resort-style backyard Oasis w/ Waterfall Spa, Lush Professional Landscaping Perfect for Relaxing & Entertaining. Convenient 2-car attached garage with a long driveway. Enjoy sparkling association amenities including 3 pools, spas, sport courts, parks, and greenbelts. Close to superb Irvine schools, shopping, dining, entertainment, and recreation. Live Beautifully!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Comiso have any available units?
31 Comiso has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 31 Comiso have?
Some of 31 Comiso's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 Comiso currently offering any rent specials?
31 Comiso is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Comiso pet-friendly?
No, 31 Comiso is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 31 Comiso offer parking?
Yes, 31 Comiso offers parking.
Does 31 Comiso have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 Comiso does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Comiso have a pool?
Yes, 31 Comiso has a pool.
Does 31 Comiso have accessible units?
No, 31 Comiso does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Comiso have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31 Comiso has units with dishwashers.
Does 31 Comiso have units with air conditioning?
No, 31 Comiso does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 31 Comiso?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Pet Friendly Places
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity