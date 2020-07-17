Amenities

Gorgeous Single-Family Westpark Home in QUIET location across street from Park & Pool! Dramatic Double Door Entry! Long Driveway! 2-story High Ceilings! Best Schools including University High School, Westpark Elementary an AAPAS school & UCI ! Highly upgraded w/4 Spacious Bedrooms, Designer Touches throughout including Fresh Custom Exterior & Interior Paint, Travertine & Granite Flooring. Granite Gourmet Open Kitchen w/Breakfast Nook PLUS Breakfast Bar, Custom Cabinetry & Woodwork, Recessed Lighting, Stainless Steel Appliances w/Custom Hood, Added 4-Paneled Custom Glass Door Leads to Lush Backyard Oasis. Kitchen Opens up to Spacious Family Room w/Custom Granite Faced Fireplace. Added Cabinets/Storage Under Stairs & in Bedrooms. Formal Living & Dining Room! Inside Laundry, Resort-style backyard Oasis w/ Waterfall Spa, Lush Professional Landscaping Perfect for Relaxing & Entertaining. Convenient 2-car attached garage with a long driveway. Enjoy sparkling association amenities including 3 pools, spas, sport courts, parks, and greenbelts. Close to superb Irvine schools, shopping, dining, entertainment, and recreation. Live Beautifully!