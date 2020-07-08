All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 31 Bijou.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
31 Bijou
Last updated May 31 2020 at 1:11 AM

31 Bijou

31 Bijou · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

31 Bijou, Irvine, CA 92618
Woodbury East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
A lovely three bedroom unit that is situated near Rose Petal Park. Private patio. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops and
stainless steel appliances. REFRIGERATOR and HIGH END WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED IN THE LEASE!! Spacious formal living
room with natural lights. All three bedrooms are located upstairs with a small space for a home office or an entertainment area.
Attached two car garage with direct access. Enjoy Woodbury East Association facilities such as basketball & tennis courts,
swimming pool, fitness center, club-house and a play area for toddlers. Attend Award Winning Irvine Unified Schools!! Close to
shopping, freeways, schools and parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Bijou have any available units?
31 Bijou doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 31 Bijou have?
Some of 31 Bijou's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 Bijou currently offering any rent specials?
31 Bijou is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Bijou pet-friendly?
Yes, 31 Bijou is pet friendly.
Does 31 Bijou offer parking?
Yes, 31 Bijou offers parking.
Does 31 Bijou have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31 Bijou offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Bijou have a pool?
Yes, 31 Bijou has a pool.
Does 31 Bijou have accessible units?
No, 31 Bijou does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Bijou have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31 Bijou has units with dishwashers.
Does 31 Bijou have units with air conditioning?
No, 31 Bijou does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology