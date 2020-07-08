Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court gym parking pool garage tennis court

A lovely three bedroom unit that is situated near Rose Petal Park. Private patio. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops and

stainless steel appliances. REFRIGERATOR and HIGH END WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED IN THE LEASE!! Spacious formal living

room with natural lights. All three bedrooms are located upstairs with a small space for a home office or an entertainment area.

Attached two car garage with direct access. Enjoy Woodbury East Association facilities such as basketball & tennis courts,

swimming pool, fitness center, club-house and a play area for toddlers. Attend Award Winning Irvine Unified Schools!! Close to

shopping, freeways, schools and parks.