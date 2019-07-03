3082 Scholarship

Amenities

This exquisite residence is located on the 8th floor of OC's most luxurious high rise community offering 3 bedroom suites, 3.5 baths, beautiful glass walled media/theatre room with surround sound and custom builtins. Spacious open floor plan with floor to ceiling windows and sit down views of city lights, nature preserve, pond and mountains. Inviting porcelain tiled fireplace in living room. Kitchen is equipped with viking appliances & caesar stone counter tops. Custom light fixtures and surround sound throughout. Master bedroom with Juliet balcony and a very large walk-in closet with builtins. Master bath with dual vanities, shower, jacuzzi tub and travertine flooring. This building offers the only roof top pool in OC with breathtaking views, also included are exercise room, recreation & billiard room, club room with dining room, caterers kitchen & wet bar. An outdoor retreat with bbq's, sitting & dining areas, grass lawn and jacuzzi. Wine tasting room with lockers. Residence comes with 3 underground parking spaces and a storage room. Located about 10 minutes from Fashion Island & local beaches, just a few minutes from the freeway, toll road & John Wayne Airport. Resort living at its finest with convenience of 24 hour concierge & security.