Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:14 AM

3082 Scholarship

3082 Scholarship · No Longer Available
Location

3082 Scholarship, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
24hr concierge
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
media room
This exquisite residence is located on the 8th floor of OC's most luxurious high rise community offering 3 bedroom suites, 3.5 baths, beautiful glass walled media/theatre room with surround sound and custom builtins. Spacious open floor plan with floor to ceiling windows and sit down views of city lights, nature preserve, pond and mountains. Inviting porcelain tiled fireplace in living room. Kitchen is equipped with viking appliances & caesar stone counter tops. Custom light fixtures and surround sound throughout. Master bedroom with Juliet balcony and a very large walk-in closet with builtins. Master bath with dual vanities, shower, jacuzzi tub and travertine flooring. This building offers the only roof top pool in OC with breathtaking views, also included are exercise room, recreation & billiard room, club room with dining room, caterers kitchen & wet bar. An outdoor retreat with bbq's, sitting & dining areas, grass lawn and jacuzzi. Wine tasting room with lockers. Residence comes with 3 underground parking spaces and a storage room. Located about 10 minutes from Fashion Island & local beaches, just a few minutes from the freeway, toll road & John Wayne Airport. Resort living at its finest with convenience of 24 hour concierge & security.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3082 Scholarship have any available units?
3082 Scholarship doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 3082 Scholarship have?
Some of 3082 Scholarship's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3082 Scholarship currently offering any rent specials?
3082 Scholarship is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3082 Scholarship pet-friendly?
No, 3082 Scholarship is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 3082 Scholarship offer parking?
Yes, 3082 Scholarship offers parking.
Does 3082 Scholarship have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3082 Scholarship does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3082 Scholarship have a pool?
Yes, 3082 Scholarship has a pool.
Does 3082 Scholarship have accessible units?
No, 3082 Scholarship does not have accessible units.
Does 3082 Scholarship have units with dishwashers?
No, 3082 Scholarship does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3082 Scholarship have units with air conditioning?
No, 3082 Scholarship does not have units with air conditioning.
