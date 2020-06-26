3047 Scholarship

Amenities

3000 The Plaza is one of the most exclusive and luxurious addresses in the OC. This 1 bedroom with office/den/possible 2nd bedroom has 2 full bathrooms. The gourmet kitchen includes Viking appliances along with plenty of counter space to cook and entertain guests. Floor to ceiling windows allow for ample sunlight to fill the open floor plan. Amenities include: 24 hour concierge service, the only roof top pool in the OC with fire pit and cabanas, built-in BBQ's and spa, fitness center w/lockers, showers and steam room, conference room, billiards room, wet bar and caterer's kitchen and a climate controlled wine storage. Located in close proximity to John Wayne, UCI, Fashion Island, South Coast Plaza and of course Newport Beach. Live the life of luxury at 3000 The Plaza.