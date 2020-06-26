All apartments in Irvine
3047 Scholarship

3047 Scholarship · No Longer Available
Location

3047 Scholarship, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

dishwasher
gym
pool
air conditioning
24hr concierge
pool table
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
conference room
24hr concierge
fire pit
gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
3000 The Plaza is one of the most exclusive and luxurious addresses in the OC. This 1 bedroom with office/den/possible 2nd bedroom has 2 full bathrooms. The gourmet kitchen includes Viking appliances along with plenty of counter space to cook and entertain guests. Floor to ceiling windows allow for ample sunlight to fill the open floor plan. Amenities include: 24 hour concierge service, the only roof top pool in the OC with fire pit and cabanas, built-in BBQ's and spa, fitness center w/lockers, showers and steam room, conference room, billiards room, wet bar and caterer's kitchen and a climate controlled wine storage. Located in close proximity to John Wayne, UCI, Fashion Island, South Coast Plaza and of course Newport Beach. Live the life of luxury at 3000 The Plaza.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3047 Scholarship have any available units?
3047 Scholarship doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 3047 Scholarship have?
Some of 3047 Scholarship's amenities include dishwasher, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3047 Scholarship currently offering any rent specials?
3047 Scholarship is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3047 Scholarship pet-friendly?
No, 3047 Scholarship is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 3047 Scholarship offer parking?
No, 3047 Scholarship does not offer parking.
Does 3047 Scholarship have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3047 Scholarship does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3047 Scholarship have a pool?
Yes, 3047 Scholarship has a pool.
Does 3047 Scholarship have accessible units?
No, 3047 Scholarship does not have accessible units.
Does 3047 Scholarship have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3047 Scholarship has units with dishwashers.
Does 3047 Scholarship have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3047 Scholarship has units with air conditioning.
