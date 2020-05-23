30 Tanglewood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Lovely Single-level corner unit with gated front yard and center atrium. Home is very open, light & bright and well maintained. 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 2 car garage, living room with cathedral ceilings and cozy fireplace, white kitchen cabinets, formal dining area, double vanities in master bathroom. Walking distance to Stone Creek Elementary.

Located in a quite Woodbridge community with great amenities, including 2 landmark lakes with docks, 2 beach lagoons, 22 pools, 16 spas, 24 tennis courts, a splash pad, numerous parks with play equipment, and much, much more.