30 Tanglewood Drive
Last updated August 12 2019 at 2:35 AM

30 Tanglewood Drive

30 Tanglewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

30 Tanglewood Drive, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Lovely Single-level corner unit with gated front yard and center atrium. Home is very open, light & bright and well maintained. 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 2 car garage, living room with cathedral ceilings and cozy fireplace, white kitchen cabinets, formal dining area, double vanities in master bathroom. Walking distance to Stone Creek Elementary.
Located in a quite Woodbridge community with great amenities, including 2 landmark lakes with docks, 2 beach lagoons, 22 pools, 16 spas, 24 tennis courts, a splash pad, numerous parks with play equipment, and much, much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Tanglewood Drive have any available units?
30 Tanglewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 30 Tanglewood Drive have?
Some of 30 Tanglewood Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Tanglewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
30 Tanglewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Tanglewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 30 Tanglewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 30 Tanglewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 30 Tanglewood Drive offers parking.
Does 30 Tanglewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 Tanglewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Tanglewood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 30 Tanglewood Drive has a pool.
Does 30 Tanglewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 30 Tanglewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Tanglewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30 Tanglewood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 30 Tanglewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 Tanglewood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
