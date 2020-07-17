Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard gym playground pool hot tub

Gorgeous home in the gated community of Summit at Turtle Ridge. Lovely courtyard entry includes a fireplace & sparkling fountain. This Tuscan inspired home features distressed hardwood floors, wood beam ceilings and striking stone accents. The gourmet kitchen with a large center island has granite countertops, stainless appliances, wine/storage room, wine refrigerator and walk in pantry. Upstairs in the main home is the spacious master suite with its cozy fireplace and private balcony which overlooks the beautiful pool. Two additional bedrooms with a shared bathroom and laundry are also upstairs. This amazing floor plan has a detached Casita. The Casita has a separate entrance, bedroom/bathroom suite and a studio/bonus room. Enjoy entertaining in the privacy of your own backyard, pool, spa, outdoor kitchen, fireplace – wow -this home has it all. You also have all the amenities of this terrific gated community to enjoy; Resort style pools, trails, playgrounds, gym and you are close to award winning schools, shopping and transportation.