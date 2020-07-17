All apartments in Irvine
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:15 AM

30 Sylvan

30 Sylvan · (714) 322-4010
Location

30 Sylvan, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Ridge

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$8,500

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3455 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
playground
pool
hot tub
Gorgeous home in the gated community of Summit at Turtle Ridge. Lovely courtyard entry includes a fireplace & sparkling fountain. This Tuscan inspired home features distressed hardwood floors, wood beam ceilings and striking stone accents. The gourmet kitchen with a large center island has granite countertops, stainless appliances, wine/storage room, wine refrigerator and walk in pantry. Upstairs in the main home is the spacious master suite with its cozy fireplace and private balcony which overlooks the beautiful pool. Two additional bedrooms with a shared bathroom and laundry are also upstairs. This amazing floor plan has a detached Casita. The Casita has a separate entrance, bedroom/bathroom suite and a studio/bonus room. Enjoy entertaining in the privacy of your own backyard, pool, spa, outdoor kitchen, fireplace – wow -this home has it all. You also have all the amenities of this terrific gated community to enjoy; Resort style pools, trails, playgrounds, gym and you are close to award winning schools, shopping and transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Sylvan have any available units?
30 Sylvan has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 30 Sylvan have?
Some of 30 Sylvan's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Sylvan currently offering any rent specials?
30 Sylvan is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Sylvan pet-friendly?
No, 30 Sylvan is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 30 Sylvan offer parking?
No, 30 Sylvan does not offer parking.
Does 30 Sylvan have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 Sylvan does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Sylvan have a pool?
Yes, 30 Sylvan has a pool.
Does 30 Sylvan have accessible units?
No, 30 Sylvan does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Sylvan have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 Sylvan does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30 Sylvan have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 Sylvan does not have units with air conditioning.
