Welcome to this Luxurious Townhome in Soho, Central Park West! This beautiful tri-level Home offers two Bedrooms, two Bathrooms, a Loft and a Flex/Office retreat. This light and bright Home offers scenic views of Irvine Financial District and the Community through the soaring wide double pane windows. Hardwood flooring throughout with an open loft-style floor plan. The Gourmet Chef's Kitchen features a large Island covered with gorgeous granite counter tops, full back splash, high-end Cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Recessed lighting throughout. Master suite with a large walk-in closet. A two car tandem Garage with direct access. HOA amenities include state of the art fitness and gym facilities, an indoor/outdoor community event center, and two resort style Pools and Spa . Located off of the 405 fwy. The Home is conveniently situated close to UCI, John Wayne Airport, Fashion Island, South Coast Plaza, as well as fine and casual dinning.