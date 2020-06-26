All apartments in Irvine
Last updated October 22 2019

30 Soho

30 Soho · No Longer Available
Irvine
Irvine Business Complex
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Location

30 Soho, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Welcome to this Luxurious Townhome in Soho, Central Park West! This beautiful tri-level Home offers two Bedrooms, two Bathrooms, a Loft and a Flex/Office retreat. This light and bright Home offers scenic views of Irvine Financial District and the Community through the soaring wide double pane windows. Hardwood flooring throughout with an open loft-style floor plan. The Gourmet Chef's Kitchen features a large Island covered with gorgeous granite counter tops, full back splash, high-end Cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Recessed lighting throughout. Master suite with a large walk-in closet. A two car tandem Garage with direct access. HOA amenities include state of the art fitness and gym facilities, an indoor/outdoor community event center, and two resort style Pools and Spa . Located off of the 405 fwy. The Home is conveniently situated close to UCI, John Wayne Airport, Fashion Island, South Coast Plaza, as well as fine and casual dinning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Soho have any available units?
30 Soho doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 30 Soho have?
Some of 30 Soho's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Soho currently offering any rent specials?
30 Soho is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Soho pet-friendly?
No, 30 Soho is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 30 Soho offer parking?
Yes, 30 Soho offers parking.
Does 30 Soho have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 Soho does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Soho have a pool?
Yes, 30 Soho has a pool.
Does 30 Soho have accessible units?
Yes, 30 Soho has accessible units.
Does 30 Soho have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30 Soho has units with dishwashers.
Does 30 Soho have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 Soho does not have units with air conditioning.
