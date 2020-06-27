30 Del Ventura

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool tennis court

Largest model in Westpark with elegant upgrades inside and out. Beautiful wood flooring on both levels, spacious living room with customized paint and window coverings, family room with built-in entertainment center and fireplace, opens to well-maintained backyard. Custom granite kitchen counters and island, stainless steel appliances and formal dining area. Master suite with walk-in closet, mirrored wardrobes, tub and shower and double sink vanity. 2nd bathroom upstairs upgraded with double vanity and custom shower. Wrap around back and side yard patio that gives you a sophisticated outdoor space, low-maintenance and perfect for enjoying the family and friend gathering. Within the community, you will have easy access to soccer field, association pools, parks, tennis courts, and many other facilities. Located in the heart of Irvine, this property is walking distance to the well-known K-8 Plaza Vista school, which is also a 1:1 technology school that give each student access to a device. Close to Culver Plaza shopping, restaurants, banks, and businesses. This is definitely a must see property, with its convenient location and high-end custom upgrades!