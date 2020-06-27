All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 30 Del Ventura.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
30 Del Ventura
Last updated August 14 2019 at 3:19 AM

30 Del Ventura

30 Del Ventura · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Westpark
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

30 Del Ventura, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Largest model in Westpark with elegant upgrades inside and out. Beautiful wood flooring on both levels, spacious living room with customized paint and window coverings, family room with built-in entertainment center and fireplace, opens to well-maintained backyard. Custom granite kitchen counters and island, stainless steel appliances and formal dining area. Master suite with walk-in closet, mirrored wardrobes, tub and shower and double sink vanity. 2nd bathroom upstairs upgraded with double vanity and custom shower. Wrap around back and side yard patio that gives you a sophisticated outdoor space, low-maintenance and perfect for enjoying the family and friend gathering. Within the community, you will have easy access to soccer field, association pools, parks, tennis courts, and many other facilities. Located in the heart of Irvine, this property is walking distance to the well-known K-8 Plaza Vista school, which is also a 1:1 technology school that give each student access to a device. Close to Culver Plaza shopping, restaurants, banks, and businesses. This is definitely a must see property, with its convenient location and high-end custom upgrades!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Del Ventura have any available units?
30 Del Ventura doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 30 Del Ventura have?
Some of 30 Del Ventura's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Del Ventura currently offering any rent specials?
30 Del Ventura is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Del Ventura pet-friendly?
No, 30 Del Ventura is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 30 Del Ventura offer parking?
No, 30 Del Ventura does not offer parking.
Does 30 Del Ventura have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 Del Ventura does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Del Ventura have a pool?
Yes, 30 Del Ventura has a pool.
Does 30 Del Ventura have accessible units?
No, 30 Del Ventura does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Del Ventura have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30 Del Ventura has units with dishwashers.
Does 30 Del Ventura have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 Del Ventura does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology