3 Willow Tree Lane

Amenities

Excellent Location. ONE LEVEL single family home with fully remodeled kitchen, Brand new flooring in living room, dining and Den. Beautiful Views from landscaping/backyard. Bright and soaring cathedral ceiling in living room and dining room. 3 Bedrooms , 2 bath and Den approx. 1300sqft. Gallery kitchen with granite counter top and designer cabinetry. Gas stove, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. landscaping yards with front gated entry. Central AC and fresher newer paint. Two car garage attached with direct access. State of art amenities included pools, sports court, club house and more. Walking distance to Rancho San Joaquin Jr. high. also minutes to shopping center, library and award wining school Uni-High