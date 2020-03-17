All apartments in Irvine
Last updated September 8 2019 at 10:54 PM

3 Willow Tree Lane

3 Willow Tree Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3 Willow Tree Lane, Irvine, CA 92612
University Park

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Excellent Location. ONE LEVEL single family home with fully remodeled kitchen, Brand new flooring in living room, dining and Den. Beautiful Views from landscaping/backyard. Bright and soaring cathedral ceiling in living room and dining room. 3 Bedrooms , 2 bath and Den approx. 1300sqft. Gallery kitchen with granite counter top and designer cabinetry. Gas stove, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. landscaping yards with front gated entry. Central AC and fresher newer paint. Two car garage attached with direct access. State of art amenities included pools, sports court, club house and more. Walking distance to Rancho San Joaquin Jr. high. also minutes to shopping center, library and award wining school Uni-High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Willow Tree Lane have any available units?
3 Willow Tree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 3 Willow Tree Lane have?
Some of 3 Willow Tree Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Willow Tree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3 Willow Tree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Willow Tree Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3 Willow Tree Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 3 Willow Tree Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3 Willow Tree Lane offers parking.
Does 3 Willow Tree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Willow Tree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Willow Tree Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3 Willow Tree Lane has a pool.
Does 3 Willow Tree Lane have accessible units?
No, 3 Willow Tree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Willow Tree Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 Willow Tree Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Willow Tree Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3 Willow Tree Lane has units with air conditioning.
