The great Westpark in Irvine has a oasis of a home and back yard for you to enjoy. Enter through a lush green entrance to a high ceiling living room with fire place. One room with full shower and bath located on the first floor. The travertine floor living room and dining room conveniently locate as a great room next to the kitchen with a great view of the pool and back yard. Kitchen counter top recent upgraded to the granite counter top. Master bedroom and two other rooms are located on the second floor. Back yard would be consider huge for the Irvine area with pool and spa. Plenty of room for the kids to play and lots of greenery makes the back yard very special. This home has two car attached garage. Conveniently close to most shopping and entertainment centers in South Orange County like, Spectrum Center and the great parks. Also a short drive to the Orange County Airport and university of California in Irvine.