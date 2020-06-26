3 Snowberry

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

This updated 3 bed 2.5 bathroom Townhome with 2 car garage, central heat and air condition and excellent location is available soon. Features include mirrored closet doors, washerdryer hookups, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, gas fireplace, wrought iron stairway bannister and private patio. Owner pays for HOA. HOA has tot lot and sparkling pool and spa. Tenants pay all utilities. Pets will be considered. No smoking. Available June 8, 2019. Please contact Sandra at 949.689.7227 for more information or to schedule a showing.