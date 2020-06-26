All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 29 2019 at 6:51 AM

3 Snowberry

3 Snowberry · No Longer Available
Location

3 Snowberry, Irvine, CA 92604
Deerfield

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
This updated 3 bed 2.5 bathroom Townhome with 2 car garage, central heat and air condition and excellent location is available soon. Features include mirrored closet doors, washerdryer hookups, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, gas fireplace, wrought iron stairway bannister and private patio. Owner pays for HOA. HOA has tot lot and sparkling pool and spa. Tenants pay all utilities. Pets will be considered. No smoking. Available June 8, 2019. Please contact Sandra at 949.689.7227 for more information or to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Snowberry have any available units?
3 Snowberry doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 3 Snowberry have?
Some of 3 Snowberry's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Snowberry currently offering any rent specials?
3 Snowberry is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Snowberry pet-friendly?
Yes, 3 Snowberry is pet friendly.
Does 3 Snowberry offer parking?
Yes, 3 Snowberry offers parking.
Does 3 Snowberry have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Snowberry does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Snowberry have a pool?
Yes, 3 Snowberry has a pool.
Does 3 Snowberry have accessible units?
No, 3 Snowberry does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Snowberry have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Snowberry does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Snowberry have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3 Snowberry has units with air conditioning.
