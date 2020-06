Amenities

This is an adorable single family single level home with wood looking flooring, newer paint, newer exterior paint and more. IT is like new. Fans in all rooms. Nice yard with vivid yellow and red roses.. Located at the back of a small cul de sac allowing for privacy. Short distance on Warner to The District. Westpark has many parks and association pools and tennis..Listing Agent is Toni Thomas RE/MAX Premier 949-929-4921